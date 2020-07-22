EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies cheered by dollar woes, Singapore shares falter

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Taiwan dollar set for best day since April 30 * Singapore stocks hit by dividend worries By Shashwat Awasthi and Pranav A K July 22 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies advanced on Wednesday as unease around the next round of economic stimulus in the United States shook the U.S. dollar, while concerns about rising coronavirus cases and imminent cuts to corporate dividends dented Singapore stocks. The Taiwanese dollar and South Korea's won each rose for the fourth straight session, with Taiwan's currency on track for its best day in almost three months while the Indonesian rupiah and Thai baht also posted modest gains. Investors' appetite for risk has improved this week on news of progress in developing vaccines for the novel coronavirus, reducing the U.S. dollar's safe-harbour appeal. Republicans and Democrats are also struggling to come to terms over more fiscal support for the economy, contrasting with the historic deal done in Europe this week. "The U.S. fiscal negotiations would not be inspiring anyone to hold capital in the U.S. and while most think we will see a resolution around Phase 4 stimulus, we find little progress being made at this juncture," foreign exchange broker Pepperstone's head of research Chris Weston said. Stock markets across Southeast Asia were mixed, with Singapore the main standout, down almost 1% as property firms led losses, following a cut in dividend by real estate investment trust Mapletree Industrial Trust. "There are fears that others will follow. The market expects more difficult dividend cuts across sectors," said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at trading platform OANDA. The city state also reported almost 400 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its highest daily count in more than a month. Data from Malaysia showed the economy remained in deflationary territory for the fourth month in a row in June, with the consumer price index falling 1.9%, in line with estimates. The ringgit firmed 0.2% while Kuala Lampur stocks edged 0.1% lower. "We see inflation staying deep in negative territory during the rest of the year and the central bank cutting its policy rate by at least one more 25 basis points in this cycle," ING analysts said in a note. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 17.5 basis points at 5.748% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include Thai Beverage PCL down 2.27%, Singapore Exchange down 1.54% and Singapore Technologies Engineering down 1.51% ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Apex Development PCL down 11.11%, Asia Hotel PCL down 7.41% and Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) PCL down 6.33% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0416 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.07 +1.66 -0.49 -3.74 China +0.12 -0.13 1.20 10.19 India -0.06 -4.28 -0.12 -8.38 Indonesia +0.20 -5.26 0.31 -18.56 Malaysia +0.21 -3.81 -0.13 0.32 Philippines -0.02 +2.67 0.11 -21.40 S.Korea +0.37 -3.10 0.01 1.43 Singapore -0.01 -2.81 -0.85 -19.10 Taiwan +0.49 +2.37 0.49 3.84 Thailand +0.16 -5.14 -0.26 -13.06 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Pranav A K in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)