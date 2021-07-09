Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies decline, Thai baht weakens most

By Reuters Staff

    July 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.        
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                           
  Currency    Latest bid       Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.820                109.79     -0.03
  Sing dlr    1.354                  1.3523     -0.14
  Taiwan dlr  28.042                 28.034     -0.03
  Korean won  1148.600                 1145     -0.31
  Baht        32.670                  32.46     -0.64
  Peso        50.050                  50.21     +0.32
  Rupiah      14530.000               14520     -0.07
  Rupee       74.705                 74.705      0.00
  Ringgit     4.186                    4.18     -0.14
  Yuan        6.489                   6.491     +0.03
                                                     
  Change so far in 2021                              
  Currency    Latest bid       End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.820                103.24     -5.99
  Sing dlr    1.354                  1.3209     -2.46
  Taiwan dlr  28.042                 28.483     +1.57
  Korean won  1148.600              1086.20     -5.43
  Baht        32.670                  29.96     -8.30
  Peso        50.050                  48.01     -4.08
  Rupiah      14530.000               14040     -3.37
  Rupee       74.705                  73.07     -2.20
  Ringgit     4.186                  4.0200     -3.97
  Yuan        6.489                  6.5283     +0.60
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
