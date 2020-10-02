EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies ease after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

* U.S. dollar edges higher after Trump tests positive * Malaysia stocks set to snap two straight weeks of gains * India, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan on holiday Oct 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian currencies dipped on Friday as investors sought the perceived security of the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a month away from an election that could have long-lasting implications for U.S. relations with China and the region. Early losses in Singapore and Indonesian stock markets deepened after the news of Trump's positive test, as stock markets globally took a hit from the additional uncertainty it generated around November's vote. With major markets in China, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong all on holiday, the rupiah, ringgit and Singapore's dollar were all down around 0.2% versus the greenback. "Markets have sold off in a knee-jerk reaction to the news, which is understandable," said Khoon Goh, head Of Asia Research at ANZ. "I imagine so long as it appears both the president and the first lady are in reasonable condition, these market moves will unwind." Stocks shed as much as 1.3% in Singapore and 1.8% in Jakarta, while those in Malaysia and the Philippines rose. FGV Holdings and other Malaysian palm oil producers rose after falling sharply in the previous session, when the United States blocked the entry of FGV's palm oil products into the country over allegations of forced labour. Malaysia said it expected the United States to ban the imports of another plantation firm. Sime Darby Plantation also flagged concern about a possible ban. Its shares, however, were up after falling more than 5% on Thursday. Markets across the region, barring Thailand and Malaysia, were slated to post weekly gains and the Philippines was set to snap two straight weeks of losses. The Philippine central bank kept rates unchanged on Thursday as expected as it waits for prior monetary stimulus to filter through the economy, but approved $11 billion in funds for the government. Many analysts still expect a cut in the fourth quarter, with Goldman Sachs saying further COVID-19 curbs in the capital Manila are hurting the third-quarter growth outlook. Philippine shares were up nearly 1%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.2 basis points at 6.924%​​ ** Malaysia expects U.S. import ban on second plantation firm, after FGV barred ** Malaysia risks investment trouble as political drama drags on Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0645 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.37 +3.33 -0.67 -2.65 China - +2.42 - 5.51 India - -2.41 - -6.18 Indonesia -0.20 -6.53 -1.24 -22.08 Malaysia -0.24 -1.66 0.23 -5.58 Philippines -0.02 +4.52 0.92 -23.23 S.Korea - -1.12 - 5.93 Singapore -0.15 -1.48 -0.79 -23.02 Taiwan - +3.36 - 4.32 Thailand -0.03 -5.35 -1.16 -21.95 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Subhranshu Sahu)