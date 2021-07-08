EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies ease; S. Korean won, Thai baht lead declines

July 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.470 110.65 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3489 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 28.008 27.993 -0.05 Korean won 1144.300 1138.1 -0.54 Baht 32.430 32.26 -0.52 Peso 49.830 49.82 -0.02 Rupiah 14490.000 14480 -0.07 Rupee 74.615 74.615 0.00 Ringgit 4.169 4.16 -0.22 Yuan 6.476 6.4712 -0.08 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.470 103.24 -6.54 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.25 Taiwan dlr 28.008 28.483 +1.70 Korean won 1144.300 1086.20 -5.08 Baht 32.430 29.96 -7.62 Peso 49.830 48.01 -3.65 Rupiah 14490.000 14040 -3.11 Rupee 74.615 73.07 -2.08 Ringgit 4.169 4.0200 -3.57 Yuan 6.476 6.5283 +0.80 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)