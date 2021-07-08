Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies ease; S. Korean won, Thai baht lead declines

By Reuters Staff

    July 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                         
  Currency     Latest bid    Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen    110.470             110.65     +0.16
  Sing dlr     1.351               1.3489     -0.18
  Taiwan dlr   28.008              27.993     -0.05
  Korean won   1144.300            1138.1     -0.54
  Baht         32.430               32.26     -0.52
  Peso         49.830               49.82     -0.02
  Rupiah       14490.000            14480     -0.07
  Rupee        74.615              74.615      0.00
  Ringgit      4.169                 4.16     -0.22
  Yuan         6.476               6.4712     -0.08
                                                   
  Change so far in 2021                            
  Currency     Latest bid    End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen    110.470             103.24     -6.54
  Sing dlr     1.351               1.3209     -2.25
  Taiwan dlr   28.008              28.483     +1.70
  Korean won   1144.300           1086.20     -5.08
  Baht         32.430               29.96     -7.62
  Peso         49.830               48.01     -3.65
  Rupiah       14490.000            14040     -3.11
  Rupee        74.615               73.07     -2.08
  Ringgit      4.169               4.0200     -3.57
  Yuan         6.476               6.5283     +0.80
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
