EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies ease, Thai baht leads the fall

July 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.990 109.86 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3545 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 27.938 27.892 -0.16 Korean won 1143.800 1141.5 -0.20 Baht 32.770 32.66 -0.34 Peso 50.200 50.15 -0.10 Rupiah 14510.000 14480 -0.21 Rupee 74.538 74.5375 0.00 Ringgit 4.200 4.201 +0.02 Yuan 6.466 6.4615 -0.07 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.990 103.24 -6.14 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3209 -2.59 Taiwan dlr 27.938 28.483 +1.95 Korean won 1143.800 1086.20 -5.04 Baht 32.770 29.96 -8.57 Peso 50.200 48.01 -4.36 Rupiah 14510.000 14040 -3.24 Rupee 74.538 73.07 -1.98 Ringgit 4.200 4.0200 -4.29 Yuan 6.466 6.5283 +0.96 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)