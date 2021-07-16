Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies ease, Thai baht leads the fall

By Reuters Staff

    July 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                           
  Currency    Latest bid      Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.990               109.86      -0.12
  Sing dlr    1.356                 1.3545      -0.11
  Taiwan dlr  27.938                27.892      -0.16
  Korean won  1143.800              1141.5      -0.20
  Baht        32.770                 32.66      -0.34
  Peso        50.200                 50.15      -0.10
  Rupiah      14510.000              14480      -0.21
  Rupee       74.538               74.5375       0.00
  Ringgit     4.200                  4.201      +0.02
  Yuan        6.466                 6.4615      -0.07
                                                     
  Change so far in 2021                              
  Currency    Latest bid      End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.990               103.24      -6.14
  Sing dlr    1.356                 1.3209      -2.59
  Taiwan dlr  27.938                28.483      +1.95
  Korean won  1143.800             1086.20      -5.04
  Baht        32.770                 29.96      -8.57
  Peso        50.200                 48.01      -4.36
  Rupiah      14510.000              14040      -3.24
  Rupee       74.538                 73.07      -1.98
  Ringgit     4.200                 4.0200      -4.29
  Yuan        6.466                 6.5283      +0.96
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
