EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah jumps over 1%

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0233 GMT.    
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
  Currency                Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen              102.990              103.2       +0.20
  Sing dlr               1.318               1.3218       +0.30
  Taiwan dlr             28.090              28.483       +1.40
  Korean won             1081.600            1086.3       +0.43
  Baht                   29.900               29.96       +0.20
  Peso                   48.020               48.01       -0.02
  Rupiah                 13865.000            14040       +1.26
  Rupee                  73.120               73.12       +0.00
  Ringgit                3.995                 4.02       +0.63
  Yuan                   6.495               6.5283       +0.52
                                                               
  Change so far in 2021                                        
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2020         Pct Move
  Japan yen              102.990             103.24       +0.24
  Sing dlr               1.318               1.3209       +0.23
  Taiwan dlr             28.090              28.483       +1.40
  Korean won             1081.600            1086.3       +0.43
  Baht                   29.900               29.96       +0.20
  Peso                   48.020               48.01       -0.02
  Rupiah                 13865.000            14040       +1.26
  Rupee                  73.120              73.065       -0.08
  Ringgit                3.995                 4.02       +0.63
  Yuan                   6.495               6.5283       +0.52
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
