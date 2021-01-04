EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm, Indonesian rupiah jumps over 1%

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0233 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.990 103.2 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.318 1.3218 +0.30 Taiwan dlr 28.090 28.483 +1.40 Korean won 1081.600 1086.3 +0.43 Baht 29.900 29.96 +0.20 Peso 48.020 48.01 -0.02 Rupiah 13865.000 14040 +1.26 Rupee 73.120 73.12 +0.00 Ringgit 3.995 4.02 +0.63 Yuan 6.495 6.5283 +0.52 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 102.990 103.24 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.318 1.3209 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 28.090 28.483 +1.40 Korean won 1081.600 1086.3 +0.43 Baht 29.900 29.96 +0.20 Peso 48.020 48.01 -0.02 Rupiah 13865.000 14040 +1.26 Rupee 73.120 73.065 -0.08 Ringgit 3.995 4.02 +0.63 Yuan 6.495 6.5283 +0.52 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)