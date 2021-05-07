EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm; S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains

May 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.140 109.08 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.332 1.3332 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 27.900 27.99 +0.32 Korean won 1120.400 1125.8 +0.48 Baht 31.210 31.23 +0.06 Peso 47.880 47.88 +0.00 Rupiah 14250.000 14315 +0.46 Rupee 73.755 73.755 0.00 Ringgit 4.113 4.12 +0.17 Yuan 6.462 6.4631 +0.02 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.140 103.24 -5.41 Sing dlr 1.332 1.3209 -0.84 Taiwan dlr 27.900 28.483 +2.09 Korean won 1120.400 1086.20 -3.05 Baht 31.210 29.96 -4.01 Peso 47.880 48.01 +0.27 Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47 Rupee 73.755 73.07 -0.94 Ringgit 4.113 4.0200 -2.26 Yuan 6.462 6.5283 +1.03 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)