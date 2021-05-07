Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm; S. Korean won, Indonesian rupiah lead gains

By Reuters Staff

    May 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                               
  Currency            Latest bid   Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen      109.140                 109.08     -0.05
  Sing dlr       1.332                   1.3332     +0.08
  Taiwan dlr     27.900                   27.99     +0.32
  Korean won     1120.400                1125.8     +0.48
  Baht           31.210                   31.23     +0.06
  Peso           47.880                   47.88     +0.00
  Rupiah         14250.000                14315     +0.46
  Rupee          73.755                  73.755      0.00
  Ringgit        4.113                     4.12     +0.17
  Yuan           6.462                   6.4631     +0.02
                                                         
  Change so far in 2021                                  
  Currency       Latest bid       End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen      109.140                 103.24     -5.41
  Sing dlr       1.332                   1.3209     -0.84
  Taiwan dlr     27.900                  28.483     +2.09
  Korean won     1120.400               1086.20     -3.05
  Baht           31.210                   29.96     -4.01
  Peso           47.880                   48.01     +0.27
  Rupiah         14250.000                14040     -1.47
  Rupee          73.755                   73.07     -0.94
  Ringgit        4.113                   4.0200     -2.26
  Yuan           6.462                   6.5283     +1.03
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
