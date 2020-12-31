EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm; Taiwan dlr, yuan set for strongest 2020 gains

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. Change on the day at 0208 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 103.100 103.17 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.321 1.3229 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 28.095 28.109 +0.05 Peso 48.010 48.01 +0.00 Rupee 73.305 73.1267 0.00 Ringgit 4.023 4.035 +0.30 Yuan 6.517 6.5208 +0.06 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 103.100 108.61 +5.34 Sing dlr 1.321 1.3444 +1.76 Taiwan dlr 28.095 30.106 +7.16 Peso 48.010 50.65 +5.50 Rupee 73.305 71.38 -2.63 Ringgit 4.023 4.0890 +1.64 Yuan 6.517 6.9632 +6.84 (Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)