Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm; Taiwan dlr, yuan set for strongest 2020 gains

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

  Change on the day at   0208 GMT                   
  Currency              Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                         day    Move
  Japan yen         103.100           103.17   +0.07
  Sing dlr          1.321             1.3229   +0.13
  Taiwan dlr        28.095            28.109   +0.05
  Peso              48.010             48.01   +0.00
  Rupee             73.305           73.1267    0.00
  Ringgit           4.023              4.035   +0.30
  Yuan              6.517             6.5208   +0.06
                                                    
  Change so far in 2020                             
  Currency          Latest bid      End 2019     Pct
                                                Move
  Japan yen         103.100           108.61   +5.34
  Sing dlr          1.321             1.3444   +1.76
  Taiwan dlr        28.095            30.106   +7.16
  Peso              48.010             50.65   +5.50
  Rupee             73.305             71.38   -2.63
  Ringgit           4.023             4.0890   +1.64
  Yuan              6.517             6.9632   +6.84
 
 (Compiled by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)
