EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 104.960 105.06 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3213 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 27.909 28.336 +1.53 Korean won 1,110.300 1,110.4 +0.01 Baht 29.990 30.03 +0.13 Peso 48.660 48.66 0.00 Rupiah 14,100.000 14,110 +0.07 Rupee 72.505 72.505 +0.00 Ringgit 4.038 4.04 +0.05 Yuan 6.458 6.4646 +0.10 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 104.960 103.24 -1.64 Sing dlr 1.319 1.3209 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 27.909 28.483 +2.06 Korean won 1,110.300 1,086.20 -2.17 Baht 29.990 29.96 -0.10 Peso 48.660 48.01 -1.34 Rupiah 14,100.000 14,040 -0.43 Rupee 72.505 73.07 +0.77 Ringgit 4.038 4.0200 -0.45 Yuan 6.458 6.5283 +1.09 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)