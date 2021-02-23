Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm, Taiwan dollar leads gains

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
        Change on the day at 0203 GMT                          
  Currency                         Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                                    day    Move
  Japan yen              104.960                 105.06   +0.10
  Sing dlr               1.319                   1.3213   +0.14
  Taiwan dlr             27.909                  28.336   +1.53
  Korean won             1,110.300              1,110.4   +0.01
  Baht                   29.990                   30.03   +0.13
  Peso                   48.660                   48.66    0.00
  Rupiah                 14,100.000              14,110   +0.07
  Rupee                  72.505                  72.505   +0.00
  Ringgit                4.038                     4.04   +0.05
  Yuan                   6.458                   6.4646   +0.10
                                                               
  Change so far in 2021                                        
  Currency               Latest bid            End 2020     Pct
                                                           Move
  Japan yen              104.960                 103.24   -1.64
  Sing dlr               1.319                   1.3209   +0.11
  Taiwan dlr             27.909                  28.483   +2.06
  Korean won             1,110.300             1,086.20   -2.17
  Baht                   29.990                   29.96   -0.10
  Peso                   48.660                   48.01   -1.34
  Rupiah                 14,100.000              14,040   -0.43
  Rupee                  72.505                   73.07   +0.77
  Ringgit                4.038                   4.0200   -0.45
  Yuan                   6.458                   6.5283   +1.09
 







 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
