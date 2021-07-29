EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies gain on weaker dollar, easing China concerns

* China shares snap 4-day losing streak * S.Korean won adds 0.7%, yuan up 0.4% * Taiwan stocks close 1.6% higher ahead of GDP data By Harish Sridharan July 29 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday as the dollar lost ground following dovish signals from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while Chinese stocks and the yuan rose after Beijing calmed investor nerves over mounting regulatory risks. The greenback slipped to multi-week lows after Powell in a news conference said the U.S. job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to pull back emergency economic support measures. The yuan was up 0.4%, while the South Korean won added 0.7% and led gains among currencies in the region. China's securities regulator held a virtual meeting on Wednesday night with executives of top global investment banks, seeking to calm market jitters after a massive sell-off in Chinese shares this week, sources told Reuters. "Measured and tentative relief on China's regulatory crackdown may be boosting EM Asia FX thanks to the yuan (CNH) bounce, and thereby exaggerating gains against USD," analysts at Mizuho said in a note. "This relief is not to be mistaken for post-FOMC 'risk on' or a fundamental change in the pre-taper USD trend.' The Chinese government will also allow local companies to go public in the United States as long as they meet listing requirements, CNBC reported here, citing sources. Equities in China closed 1.5% higher, rebounding from a sharp sell-off over the past few days. Stocks in Singapore added 0.9%, while Indonesia and India were up 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. Equities in Taiwan closed 1.6% higher, recording their biggest jump since May 28 ahead of the country's second-quarter economic data expected on Friday. Taiwan's economy is expected to have expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter as a rare spike in COVID-19 cases hurt consumption, a Reuters poll showed. The ringgit, Thai baht and Taiwan dollar traded 0.2% higher. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 1 basis points at 6.319% ** Taiwan shares post biggest jump since May 28 ** China shares up 1.5%, biggest jump since May 25 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0720 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.07 -5.99 <.N2 0.73 1.23 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.35 +0.94 <.SS 1.49 -1.77 S> EC> India +0.15 -1.61 <.NS 0.51 12.93 EI> Indones +0.00 -3.07 <.JK 0.60 2.44 ia SE> Malaysi +0.18 -4.82 <.KL -0.09 -6.95 a SE> Philipp -0.24 -4.63 <.PS 0.36 -9.01 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.71 -5.26 <.KS 0.18 12.85 C> 11> Singapo +0.15 -2.44 <.ST 0.87 11.43 re I> Taiwan +0.24 +1.95 <.TW 1.56 18.13 II> Thailan +0.21 -8.91 <.SE 0.14 6.24 d TI> (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)