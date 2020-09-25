Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies gain; Taiwanese dollar, Thai baht lead

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
   
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                          
  Currency       Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.490             105.4      -0.09
  Sing dlr      1.375              1.3752      +0.05
  Taiwan dlr    29.246             29.318      +0.25
  Korean won    1170.100           1172.7      +0.22
  Baht          31.510              31.59      +0.25
  Peso          48.434              48.49      +0.12
  Rupiah        14840.000           14845      +0.03
  Rupee         73.895             73.895       0.00
  Ringgit       4.164               4.166      +0.05
  Yuan          6.813              6.8275      +0.21
                                                    
  Change so                                         
 far in 2020                               
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2019       Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.490            108.61      +2.96
  Sing dlr      1.375              1.3444      -2.19
  Taiwan dlr    29.246             30.106      +2.94
  Korean won    1170.100          1156.40      -1.17
  Baht          31.510              29.91      -5.08
  Peso          48.434              50.65      +4.58
  Rupiah        14840.000           13880      -6.47
  Rupee         73.895              71.38      -3.40
  Ringgit       4.164              4.0890      -1.80
  Yuan          6.813              6.9632      +2.20
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
