EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies gain; Taiwanese dollar, Thai baht lead

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.490 105.4 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3752 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.246 29.318 +0.25 Korean won 1170.100 1172.7 +0.22 Baht 31.510 31.59 +0.25 Peso 48.434 48.49 +0.12 Rupiah 14840.000 14845 +0.03 Rupee 73.895 73.895 0.00 Ringgit 4.164 4.166 +0.05 Yuan 6.813 6.8275 +0.21 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.490 108.61 +2.96 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3444 -2.19 Taiwan dlr 29.246 30.106 +2.94 Korean won 1170.100 1156.40 -1.17 Baht 31.510 29.91 -5.08 Peso 48.434 50.65 +4.58 Rupiah 14840.000 13880 -6.47 Rupee 73.895 71.38 -3.40 Ringgit 4.164 4.0890 -1.80 Yuan 6.813 6.9632 +2.20 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)