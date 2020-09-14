Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies gain with Taiwan dollar up most

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
 Currency        Latest bid  Previous day    Pct Move
 Japan yen    106.140              106.14       +0.00
 Sing dlr     1.367                1.3681       +0.10
 Taiwan dlr   29.266               29.506       +0.82
 Korean won   1184.300             1186.9       +0.22
 Baht         31.260                31.33       +0.22
 Peso         48.520                48.54       +0.04
 Rupiah       14850.000             14860       +0.07
 Rupee        73.535                73.54        0.00
 Ringgit      4.148                 4.151       +0.07
 Yuan         6.831                6.8348       +0.06
                                                     
 Change so far in 2020                               
 Currency     Latest bid     End 2019        Pct Move
 Japan yen    106.140              108.61       +2.33
 Sing dlr     1.367                1.3444       -1.63
 Taiwan dlr   29.266               30.106       +2.87
 Korean won   1184.300            1156.40       -2.36
 Baht         31.260                29.91       -4.32
 Peso         48.520                50.65       +4.39
 Rupiah       14850.000             13880       -6.53
 Rupee        73.535                71.38       -2.93
 Ringgit      4.148                4.0890       -1.42
 Yuan         6.831                6.9632       +1.94
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
