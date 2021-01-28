Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely weaker, South Korea's won falls most

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
 Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen   104.280     104.09        -0.18
 Sing dlr    1.330       1.3286        -0.12
 Taiwan dlr  27.997      28.38         +1.37
 Korean won  1112.100    1104.4        -0.69
 Baht        30.000      29.97         -0.10
 Peso        48.105      48.09         -0.03
 Rupiah      14060.000   14035         -0.18
 Rupee       72.920      72.92         0.00
 Yuan        6.483       6.4822        -0.01
                                       
 Change so far in 2021                 
 Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
 Japan yen   104.280     103.24        -1.00
 Sing dlr    1.330       1.3209        -0.70
 Taiwan dlr  27.997      28.483        +1.74
 Korean won  1112.100    1086.20       -2.33
 Baht        30.000      29.96         -0.13
 Peso        48.105      48.01         -0.20
 Rupiah      14060.000   14040         -0.14
 Rupee       72.920      73.07         +0.20
 Ringgit     4.044       4.0400        -0.10
 Yuan        6.483       6.5283        +0.70
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up