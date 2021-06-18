EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S.Korea's won falls most

June 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.190 110.2 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3424 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.787 27.765 -0.08 Korean won 1132.800 1130.4 -0.21 Baht 31.400 31.4 +0.00 Peso 48.380 48.43 +0.10 Rupiah 14360.000 14350 -0.07 Rupee 74.078 74.0775 0.00 Ringgit 4.140 4.138 -0.05 Yuan 6.446 6.449 +0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.190 103.24 -6.31 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.55 Taiwan dlr 27.787 28.483 +2.50 Korean won 1132.800 1086.20 -4.11 Baht 31.400 29.96 -4.59 Peso 48.380 48.01 -0.76 Rupiah 14360.000 14040 -2.23 Rupee 74.078 73.07 -1.37 Ringgit 4.140 4.0400 -2.42 Yuan 6.446 6.5283 +1.27 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)