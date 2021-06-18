Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S.Korea's won falls most

By Reuters Staff

    June 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                      
                                                
   Currency    Latest bid    Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen      110.190         110.2        +0.01
   Sing dlr       1.342         1.3424        +0.05
  Taiwan dlr     27.787         27.765        -0.08
  Korean won    1132.800        1130.4        -0.21
     Baht        31.400          31.4         +0.00
     Peso        48.380          48.43        +0.10
    Rupiah      14360.000        14350        -0.07
    Rupee        74.078         74.0775       0.00
   Ringgit        4.140          4.138        -0.05
     Yuan         6.446          6.449        +0.04
                                                
    Change so far in 2021                       
   Currency    Latest bid      End 2020     Pct Move
  Japan yen      110.190        103.24        -6.31
   Sing dlr       1.342         1.3209        -1.55
  Taiwan dlr     27.787         28.483        +2.50
  Korean won    1132.800        1086.20       -4.11
     Baht        31.400          29.96        -4.59
     Peso        48.380          48.01        -0.76
    Rupiah      14360.000        14040        -2.23
    Rupee        74.078          73.07        -1.37
   Ringgit        4.140         4.0400        -2.42
     Yuan         6.446         6.5283        +1.27
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
