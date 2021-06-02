EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; South Korean won, Philippine peso slip

June 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.610 109.45 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3224 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.600 27.637 +0.13 Korean won 1108.600 1105.9 -0.24 Baht 31.175 31.14 -0.11 Peso 47.810 47.71 -0.21 Rupiah 14230.000 14275 +0.32 Rupee 72.895 72.895 0.00 Ringgit 4.124 4.124 +0.00 Yuan 6.379 6.3825 +0.05 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.610 103.24 -5.81 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3209 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 27.600 28.483 +3.20 Korean won 1108.600 1086.20 -2.02 Baht 31.175 29.96 -3.90 Peso 47.810 48.01 +0.42 Rupiah 14230.000 14040 -1.34 Rupee 72.895 73.07 +0.23 Ringgit 4.124 4.0400 -2.04 Yuan 6.379 6.5283 +2.34 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)