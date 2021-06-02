Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; South Korean won, Philippine peso slip

By Reuters Staff

    June 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.610           109.45     -0.15
  Sing dlr    1.322             1.3224     +0.05
  Taiwan dlr  27.600            27.637     +0.13
  Korean won  1108.600          1105.9     -0.24
  Baht        31.175             31.14     -0.11
  Peso        47.810             47.71     -0.21
  Rupiah      14230.000          14275     +0.32
  Rupee       72.895            72.895      0.00
  Ringgit     4.124              4.124     +0.00
  Yuan        6.379             6.3825     +0.05
                                                
  Change so far in 2021                         
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.610           103.24     -5.81
  Sing dlr    1.322             1.3209     -0.06
  Taiwan dlr  27.600            28.483     +3.20
  Korean won  1108.600         1086.20     -2.02
  Baht        31.175             29.96     -3.90
  Peso        47.810             48.01     +0.42
  Rupiah      14230.000          14040     -1.34
  Rupee       72.895             73.07     +0.23
  Ringgit     4.124             4.0400     -2.04
  Yuan        6.379             6.5283     +2.34
 
 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
