Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar firms 1%

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.    
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
  Currency                Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.040             104.06       +0.02
  Sing dlr               1.337               1.3362       -0.06
  Taiwan dlr             28.260              28.534       +0.97
  Korean won             1084.500            1082.1       -0.22
  Baht                   30.140               30.15       +0.03
  Rupiah                 14100.000            14080       -0.14
  Rupee                  73.895              73.895        0.00
  Ringgit                4.066                 4.07       +0.10
  Yuan                   6.536                 6.53       -0.08
                                                               
  Change so far in 2020                                        
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2019         Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.040             108.61       +4.39
  Sing dlr               1.337               1.3444       +0.55
  Taiwan dlr             28.260              30.106       +6.53
  Korean won             1084.500           1156.40       +6.63
  Baht                   30.140               29.91       -0.76
  Rupiah                 14100.000            13880       -1.56
  Rupee                  73.895               71.38       -3.40
  Ringgit                4.066               4.0890       +0.57
  Yuan                   6.536               6.9632       +6.54
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
