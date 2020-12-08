EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar firms 1%

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.040 104.06 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.337 1.3362 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 28.260 28.534 +0.97 Korean won 1084.500 1082.1 -0.22 Baht 30.140 30.15 +0.03 Rupiah 14100.000 14080 -0.14 Rupee 73.895 73.895 0.00 Ringgit 4.066 4.07 +0.10 Yuan 6.536 6.53 -0.08 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.040 108.61 +4.39 Sing dlr 1.337 1.3444 +0.55 Taiwan dlr 28.260 30.106 +6.53 Korean won 1084.500 1156.40 +6.63 Baht 30.140 29.91 -0.76 Rupiah 14100.000 13880 -1.56 Rupee 73.895 71.38 -3.40 Ringgit 4.066 4.0890 +0.57 Yuan 6.536 6.9632 +6.54 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)