Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                  
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen   110.330          110.3   -0.03
  Sing dlr    1.344           1.3419   -0.15
  Taiwan dlr  27.871          27.952   +0.29
  Korean won  1132.400        1134.7   +0.20
  Baht        31.630           31.59   -0.13
  Peso        48.710           48.66   -0.10
  Rupiah      14390.000        14425   +0.24
  Rupee       74.100            74.1    0.00
  Ringgit     4.143            4.145   +0.05
  Yuan        6.460           6.4653   +0.09
                                            
  Change so far in 2021                     
  Currency    Latest bid    End 2020     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen   110.330         103.24   -6.43
  Sing dlr    1.344           1.3209   -1.71
  Taiwan dlr  27.871          28.483   +2.20
  Korean won  1132.400       1086.20   -4.08
  Baht        31.630           29.96   -5.28
  Peso        48.710           48.01   -1.44
  Rupiah      14390.000        14040   -2.43
  Rupee       74.100           73.07   -1.40
  Ringgit     4.143           4.0200   -2.97
  Yuan        6.460           6.5283   +1.07
 
 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up