EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain

June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.330 110.3 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3419 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 27.871 27.952 +0.29 Korean won 1132.400 1134.7 +0.20 Baht 31.630 31.59 -0.13 Peso 48.710 48.66 -0.10 Rupiah 14390.000 14425 +0.24 Rupee 74.100 74.1 0.00 Ringgit 4.143 4.145 +0.05 Yuan 6.460 6.4653 +0.09 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.330 103.24 -6.43 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.71 Taiwan dlr 27.871 28.483 +2.20 Korean won 1132.400 1086.20 -4.08 Baht 31.630 29.96 -5.28 Peso 48.710 48.01 -1.44 Rupiah 14390.000 14040 -2.43 Rupee 74.100 73.07 -1.40 Ringgit 4.143 4.0200 -2.97 Yuan 6.460 6.5283 +1.07 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)