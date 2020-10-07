EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar leads gains

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.670 105.62 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3627 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 28.761 28.960 +0.69 Korean won 1162.700 1161 -0.15 Baht 31.330 31.18 -0.48 Peso 48.460 48.51 +0.10 Rupiah 14700.000 14710 +0.07 Rupee 73.450 73.45 0.00 Ringgit 4.155 4.151 -0.10 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 105.670 108.61 +2.78 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3444 -1.26 Taiwan dlr 28.761 30.106 +4.68 Korean won 1162.700 1156.40 -0.54 Baht 31.330 29.91 -4.53 Peso 48.460 50.65 +4.52 Rupiah 14700.000 13880 -5.58 Rupee 73.450 71.38 -2.82 Ringgit 4.155 4.0890 -1.59 Yuan 6.799 6.9632 +2.42 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)