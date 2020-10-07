Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar leads gains

By Reuters Staff

    Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
 Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen   105.670     105.62        -0.05
 Sing dlr    1.362       1.3627        +0.08
 Taiwan dlr  28.761      28.960        +0.69
 Korean won  1162.700    1161          -0.15
 Baht        31.330      31.18         -0.48
 Peso        48.460      48.51         +0.10
 Rupiah      14700.000   14710         +0.07
 Rupee       73.450      73.45         0.00
 Ringgit     4.155       4.151         -0.10
                                       
 Change so far in 2020                 
 Currency    Latest bid  End 2019      Pct Move
 Japan yen   105.670     108.61        +2.78
 Sing dlr    1.362       1.3444        -1.26
 Taiwan dlr  28.761      30.106        +4.68
 Korean won  1162.700    1156.40       -0.54
 Baht        31.330      29.91         -4.53
 Peso        48.460      50.65         +4.52
 Rupiah      14700.000   13880         -5.58
 Rupee       73.450      71.38         -2.82
 Ringgit     4.155       4.0890        -1.59
 Yuan        6.799       6.9632        +2.42
 
 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)
