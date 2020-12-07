Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Taiwanese dollar leads gains

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.    
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency                Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.030             104.14       +0.11
  Sing dlr               1.334               1.3352       +0.09
  Taiwan dlr             28.280              28.521       +0.85
  Korean won             1083.100            1082.1       -0.09
  Peso                   48.045                48.1       +0.11
  Rupiah                 14090.000            14085       -0.04
  Rupee                  73.798             73.7975        0.00
  Ringgit                4.072                4.058       -0.34
  Yuan                   6.538                 6.53       -0.12
                                                               
 Change so far in 2020                                         
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2019         Pct Move
  Japan yen              104.030             108.61       +4.40
  Sing dlr               1.334               1.3444       +0.78
  Taiwan dlr             28.280              30.106       +6.46
  Korean won             1083.100           1156.40       +6.77
  Peso                   48.045               50.65       +5.42
  Rupiah                 14090.000            13880       -1.49
  Rupee                  73.798               71.38       -3.28
  Ringgit                4.072               4.0890       +0.42
  Yuan                   6.538               6.9632       +6.51
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin)
