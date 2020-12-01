Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Taiwanese dollar leads gains

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
    
   Change on the day at 0204 GMT                     
   Currency       Latest bid       Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen         104.340           104.27       -0.07
   Sing dlr          1.339            1.3414       +0.16
  Taiwan dlr        28.518            28.824       +1.07
  Korean won       1108.400           1106.5       -0.17
     Baht           30.270            30.28        +0.03
     Peso           48.135            48.12        -0.03
    Rupiah         14080.000          14090        +0.07
    Rupee           73.990            73.99        0.00
   Ringgit           4.078            4.073        -0.12
     Yuan            6.587            6.576        -0.17
                                                     
       Change so far in 2020                         
   Currency       Latest bid         End 2019    Pct Move
  Japan yen         104.340           108.61       +4.09
   Sing dlr          1.339            1.3444       +0.38
  Taiwan dlr        28.518            30.106       +5.57
  Korean won       1108.400          1156.40       +4.33
     Baht           30.270            29.91        -1.19
     Peso           48.135            50.65        +5.22
    Rupiah         14080.000          13880        -1.42
    Rupee           73.990            71.38        -3.53
   Ringgit           4.078            4.0890       +0.27
     Yuan            6.587            6.9632       +5.71
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
