EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Taiwanese dollar leads gains

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Change on the day at 0204 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.340 104.27 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.339 1.3414 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 28.518 28.824 +1.07 Korean won 1108.400 1106.5 -0.17 Baht 30.270 30.28 +0.03 Peso 48.135 48.12 -0.03 Rupiah 14080.000 14090 +0.07 Rupee 73.990 73.99 0.00 Ringgit 4.078 4.073 -0.12 Yuan 6.587 6.576 -0.17 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 104.340 108.61 +4.09 Sing dlr 1.339 1.3444 +0.38 Taiwan dlr 28.518 30.106 +5.57 Korean won 1108.400 1156.40 +4.33 Baht 30.270 29.91 -1.19 Peso 48.135 50.65 +5.22 Rupiah 14080.000 13880 -1.42 Rupee 73.990 71.38 -3.53 Ringgit 4.078 4.0890 +0.27 Yuan 6.587 6.9632 +5.71 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)