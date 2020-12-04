EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwanese dollar, S.Korean won shine

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.830 103.83 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.334 1.3338 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 28.300 28.668 +1.30 Korean won 1089.600 1097 +0.68 Baht 30.150 30.18 +0.10 Peso 48.035 47.98 -0.11 Rupiah 14100.000 14100 +0.00 Rupee 73.860 73.86 0.00 Ringgit 4.065 4.073 +0.20 Yuan 6.551 6.5418 -0.14 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 103.830 108.61 +4.60 Sing dlr 1.334 1.3444 +0.78 Taiwan dlr 28.300 30.106 +6.38 Korean won 1089.600 1156.40 +6.13 Baht 30.150 29.91 -0.80 Peso 48.035 50.65 +5.44 Rupiah 14100.000 13880 -1.56 Rupee 73.860 71.38 -3.36 Ringgit 4.065 4.0890 +0.59 Yuan 6.551 6.9632 +6.29 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)