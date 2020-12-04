Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwanese dollar, S.Korean won shine

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.  
    
  Change on the day at 0203 GMT                      
   Currency       Latest bid      Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen        103.830           103.83        +0.00
   Sing dlr         1.334            1.3338        -0.01
  Taiwan dlr        28.300           28.668        +1.30
  Korean won       1089.600           1097         +0.68
     Baht           30.150            30.18        +0.10
     Peso           48.035            47.98        -0.11
    Rupiah        14100.000           14100        +0.00
    Rupee           73.860            73.86        0.00
   Ringgit          4.065             4.073        +0.20
     Yuan           6.551            6.5418        -0.14
                                                     
      Change so far in 2020                          
   Currency       Latest bid        End 2019     Pct Move
  Japan yen        103.830           108.61        +4.60
   Sing dlr         1.334            1.3444        +0.78
  Taiwan dlr        28.300           30.106        +6.38
  Korean won       1089.600          1156.40       +6.13
     Baht           30.150            29.91        -0.80
     Peso           48.035            50.65        +5.44
    Rupiah        14100.000           13880        -1.56
    Rupee           73.860            71.38        -3.36
   Ringgit          4.065            4.0890        +0.59
     Yuan           6.551            6.9632        +6.29
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
