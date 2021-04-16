Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Thai baht and Philippine peso strengthen

By Reuters Staff

    April 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
    
  Currency     Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.820            108.74      -0.07
  Sing dlr    1.335              1.3343      -0.07
  Taiwan dlr  28.350             28.382      +0.11
  Korean won  1119.300           1117.6      -0.15
  Baht        31.250              31.49      +0.77
  Peso        48.360              48.48      +0.25
  Rupiah      14600.000           14600       0.00
  Rupee       74.920              74.92       0.00
  Ringgit     4.127               4.123      -0.10
  Yuan        6.530              6.5216      -0.13
                                                  
  Change so far in 2021                           
  Currency    Latest bid   End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.820            103.24      -5.13
  Sing dlr    1.335              1.3209      -1.07
  Taiwan dlr  28.350             28.483      +0.47
  Korean won  1119.300          1086.20      -2.96
  Baht        31.250              29.96      -4.13
  Peso        48.360              48.01      -0.72
  Rupiah      14600.000           14040      -3.84
  Rupee       74.920              73.07      -2.48
  Ringgit     4.127              4.0400      -2.11
  Yuan        6.530              6.5283      -0.03
 
 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
