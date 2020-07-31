EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies revel in dollar's woes, set to end July with gains

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * USD set for biggest monthly drop in 10 yrs, boosts Asian FX * Indian rupee up 0.8% in July, best show since June 2019 * Focus on India and Thai central bank meet next week By Rashmi Ashok July 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies rose on Friday as the dollar slid to a two-year low, with most set to end July with their best performance in months as the greenback was shunned on worries the U.S. economic recovery would be slow. Several Asian markets were closed for the Eid al-Adha public holiday although the currencies of South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and China, which were open, were all firmer. All regional currencies, except for the Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht, are set for monthly gains of around 1% each, benefiting from the dollar's banishment. Despite a continued surge in coronavirus infections in India, the rupee is poised to end July with a 0.8% gain - its best monthly performance in over a year. The Singapore dollar is looking towards its best showing since December, while the Chinese yuan is on track for its best month since October. Indonesia's rupiah, however, has been July's worst performer with a drop of 2.5%, as its coronavirus case load surged to the highest in East Asia, forcing the government to extend restrictions in Jakarta for a third time. Taking advantage of the dollar's slump on Friday, the South Korean won firmed 0.7% to hit a four-month high, while the Thai baht rose by the same margin to touch its strongest since July 9. The dollar index fell on Friday and was on course for its biggest monthly fall in 10 years, as a second wave of coronavirus cases in recent weeks halted plans to reopen the economy and led to restrictions in various states. Furthermore, a bill aimed at providing financial support to millions of jobless Americans remained stalled in the U.S. Congress, even as data showed claims for unemployment benefits increased last week. While some offshore currencies continued to trade, all other equity and currency markets in Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia remained shut on account of local holidays. Among key events in the week ahead, investors will look to July export data from China, South Korea and Taiwan to gauge the state of global demand. Bank of Thailand will meet next Wednesday where it is largely expected to keep rates on hold and save ammunition for a more desperate time, as hinted at earlier. The Reserve Bank of India will announce its policy decision a day later, where expectations are evenly divided, given that the central bank has room to ease rates but grapples with a spike in inflation. HIGHLIGHTS ** Top gainers on Thailand's SETI include Thai-German Products up 16.67% and TWZ Corp gaining 16.67% ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields was down 3.5 basis points at 1.205%​​ and 3-year benchmark yield was 0.5 basis points lower at 0.565%​​ ** Thailand's SET 100 Index was up 0.16% at 1902.81; down 18.89% YTD Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0349 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.37 +4.10 -1.87 -7.34 China +0.29 -0.37 -0.05 7.70 India 0.00 -4.62 0.00 -8.76 Philippines 0.00 +3.07 - - S.Korea +0.37 -2.82 -0.19 2.96 Singapore +0.14 -1.86 - - Taiwan +0.76 +2.76 -0.38 5.64 Thailand +0.74 -4.13 0.02 -16.70 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)