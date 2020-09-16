Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
    
    
   Change on the day at 0202 GMT                     
   Currency        Latest bid      Previous day  Pct Move
   Japan yen        105.250           105.43       +0.17
   Sing dlr          1.360            1.361        +0.05
  Taiwan dlr         29.192           29.38        +0.64
  Korean won        1178.100           1179        +0.08
     Baht            31.180           31.18        +0.00
     Peso            48.364           48.38        +0.03
    Rupiah         14780.000          14835        +0.37
     Rupee           73.645           73.645       0.00
    Ringgit          4.128            4.128        0.00
     Yuan            6.770            6.7818       +0.18
                                                     
       Change so far in 2020                         
   Currency        Latest bid        End 2019    Pct Move
   Japan yen        105.250           108.61       +3.19
   Sing dlr          1.360            1.3444       -1.17
  Taiwan dlr         29.192           30.106       +3.13
  Korean won        1178.100         1156.40       -1.84
     Baht            31.180           29.91        -4.07
     Peso            48.364           50.65        +4.73
    Rupiah         14780.000          13880        -6.09
     Rupee           73.645           71.38        -3.08
    Ringgit          4.128            4.0890       -0.94
     Yuan            6.770            6.9632       +2.86
 
 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up