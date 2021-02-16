Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies strengthen, S. Korean won leads gains

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                            
  Currency       Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.480             105.36       -0.11
  Sing dlr      1.322               1.3227       +0.08
  Taiwan dlr    28.390               28.39       +0.00
  Korean won    1,097.800          1,101.4       +0.33
  Baht          29.850               29.88       +0.10
  Peso          47.927               47.94       +0.03
  Rupiah        13,880.000          13,910       +0.22
  Rupee         72.685              72.685        0.00
  Ringgit       4.027                4.032       +0.12
                                                      
  Change so far in 2021                               
  Currency      Latest bid   End 2020         Pct Move
  Japan yen     105.480             103.24       -2.12
  Sing dlr      1.322               1.3209       -0.05
  Taiwan dlr    28.390              28.483       +0.33
  Korean won    1,097.800         1,086.20       -1.06
  Baht          29.850               29.96       +0.37
  Peso          47.927               48.01       +0.17
  Rupiah        13,880.000          14,040       +1.15
  Rupee         72.685               73.07       +0.52
  Ringgit       4.027               4.0200       -0.17
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
