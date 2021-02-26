EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX dips as dollar strength weighs; Philippine peso firms

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0225 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 105.950 106.21 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3252 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.788 28.256 +1.68 Korean won 1121.400 1107.8 -1.21 Peso 48.660 48.95 +0.60 Rupiah 14200.000 14080 -0.85 Rupee 72.415 72.415 0.00 Ringgit 4.047 4.038 -0.22 Yuan 6.470 6.4557 -0.23 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 105.950 103.24 -2.56 Sing dlr 1.325 1.3209 -0.34 Taiwan dlr 27.788 28.483 +2.50 Korean won 1121.400 1086.20 -3.14 Peso 48.660 48.01 -1.34 Rupiah 14200.000 14040 -1.13 Rupee 72.415 73.07 +0.90 Ringgit 4.047 4.0200 -0.67 Yuan 6.470 6.5283 +0.90 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)