Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX dips as dollar strength weighs; Philippine peso firms

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0225 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   105.950       106.21   +0.25
  Sing dlr    1.325         1.3252   -0.02
  Taiwan dlr  27.788        28.256   +1.68
  Korean won  1121.400      1107.8   -1.21
  Peso        48.660         48.95   +0.60
  Rupiah      14200.000      14080   -0.85
  Rupee       72.415        72.415    0.00
  Ringgit     4.047          4.038   -0.22
  Yuan        6.470         6.4557   -0.23
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2021                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   105.950       103.24   -2.56
  Sing dlr    1.325         1.3209   -0.34
  Taiwan dlr  27.788        28.483   +2.50
  Korean won  1121.400     1086.20   -3.14
  Peso        48.660         48.01   -1.34
  Rupiah      14200.000      14040   -1.13
  Rupee       72.415         73.07   +0.90
  Ringgit     4.047         4.0200   -0.67
  Yuan        6.470         6.5283   +0.90
 







 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
