US Dollar Report

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks slip as markets turn risk averse; won eases

By Anushka Trivedi

    * S. Korea won, stocks rattled by virus surge
    * Singapore shares shed over 1%
    * Baht hits over 1-yr low as cenbank fears for Thai growth

    July 7 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and shares eased on
Wednesday as investors cut risk ahead of the release of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes, while the won hit a
two-week low on expectations of tighter COVID-19 curbs in South
Korea.
    The Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah and the
Malaysian ringgit slipped between 0.1% and 0.3% as
investors waited to parse through Fed minutes due later on
Wednesday to look for details on a timeline of tapering its
asset buying programme and rate hikes that the central bank
flagged at its meeting in June.
    A resultant rise in U.S. yields and the dollar would
diminish appeal for emerging markets assets, a prospect that has
kept Asian currencies on the back foot since the Fed meeting.
    
    Asian equities fell across the board as market sentiment
remained fragile after a mixed Wall Street session, with
Singapore shares down 1.3%, and Malaysia and
Philippine stocks around 0.6% lower.     
    Investor sentiment was also hit by weaker-than-expected U.S.
services data due to labour shortages, highlighting the risks of
a surge in COVID-19 cases in several regions of the world, said
Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.
    There were also worries that the spread of the Delta variant
would potentially prompt another round of lockdowns and curbs
even in developed economies, which could derail the global
recovery and hurt countries with slow vaccination rates further.
    The won led losses among Asian currencies and
Seoul stocks shed 0.6% after South Korea reported over
1,200 coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since late
December when its healthcare system nearly broke down.

    Officials extended curbs in Seoul by a week and warned
restrictions could be tightened further across the country to
regulate the highly contagious Delta variant-fuelled new wave of
infections.
    The Thai baht slumped to a more than one-year low after the
central bank minutes of last week's meeting revealed that it was
concerned the country's economy could miss forecasts while
battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet.    
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    
    ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down
5.4 basis points at 6.535%
    ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Wilmar
International Ltd, down 2.6%, and DBS Group Holdings
Ltd, down 2.5%
    ** In the Philippines, top index losers are DMCI Holdings
Inc, down 2.8%, and GT Capital Holdings Inc,
down 2.5% 
    
    
 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0453 GMT                                             
 COUNTRY        FX RIC        FX DAILY %   FX YTD %     INDEX  STOCKS DAILY %  STOCKS YTD %
 Japan                             +0.07      -6.59                     -0.96          3.37
 China                             +0.12      +0.88                      0.44          2.09
 India                             -0.17      -2.15                     -0.03         13.10
 Indonesia                         -0.21      -3.14                     -0.25          0.88
 Malaysia                          -0.06      -3.28                     -0.40         -6.25
 Philippines                       -0.10      -3.56                     -0.98         -3.02
 S.Korea                           -0.58      -4.41                     -0.73         14.19
 Singapore                         -0.01      -1.94                     -1.48         10.53
 Taiwan                            -0.18      +1.85                     -0.47         21.01
 Thailand                          -0.31      -7.19                     -0.38          9.38
 

    
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)
