EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks slip as markets turn risk averse; won eases

* S. Korea won, stocks rattled by virus surge * Singapore shares shed over 1% * Baht hits over 1-yr low as cenbank fears for Thai growth By Anushka Trivedi July 7 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and shares eased on Wednesday as investors cut risk ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes, while the won hit a two-week low on expectations of tighter COVID-19 curbs in South Korea. The Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit slipped between 0.1% and 0.3% as investors waited to parse through Fed minutes due later on Wednesday to look for details on a timeline of tapering its asset buying programme and rate hikes that the central bank flagged at its meeting in June. A resultant rise in U.S. yields and the dollar would diminish appeal for emerging markets assets, a prospect that has kept Asian currencies on the back foot since the Fed meeting. Asian equities fell across the board as market sentiment remained fragile after a mixed Wall Street session, with Singapore shares down 1.3%, and Malaysia and Philippine stocks around 0.6% lower. Investor sentiment was also hit by weaker-than-expected U.S. services data due to labour shortages, highlighting the risks of a surge in COVID-19 cases in several regions of the world, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG. There were also worries that the spread of the Delta variant would potentially prompt another round of lockdowns and curbs even in developed economies, which could derail the global recovery and hurt countries with slow vaccination rates further. The won led losses among Asian currencies and Seoul stocks shed 0.6% after South Korea reported over 1,200 coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since late December when its healthcare system nearly broke down. Officials extended curbs in Seoul by a week and warned restrictions could be tightened further across the country to regulate the highly contagious Delta variant-fuelled new wave of infections. The Thai baht slumped to a more than one-year low after the central bank minutes of last week's meeting revealed that it was concerned the country's economy could miss forecasts while battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 5.4 basis points at 6.535% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Wilmar International Ltd, down 2.6%, and DBS Group Holdings Ltd, down 2.5% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are DMCI Holdings Inc, down 2.8%, and GT Capital Holdings Inc, down 2.5%