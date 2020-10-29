EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares prune losses after China stocks rebound, yuan lifts FX

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I * Yuan jumps 0.4%, Chinese shares shed losses to stand 0.5% higher * Singapore dollar adds 0.2%, South Korean won sheds losses * Philippine shares see exaggerated drop after last week's rally * Indonesian and Malaysian markets shut due to local holidays By Rashmi Ashok Oct 29 (Reuters) - Asian equities were shielded from deeper losses on Thursday after Chinese stocks and the yuan rebounded by midday, acting as a buffer to an overnight sell-off on Wall Street due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States. France and Germany went into lockdowns, prompting worries that more European nations may be forced to follow suit which could threaten the nascent economic recovery. A surge in U.S. infections also sapped risk sentiment. Philippine stocks fell the most, posting a 2% drop in their worst session since Aug. 3, as investors liberally sold off shares after last week's 10% rally. Other markets, however, recovered from deeper losses after China's benchmark stock index reversed course to add 0.5% by midday as leading companies posted robust third-quarter earnings. Reuters' report that Joe Biden will "consult allies" on future China tariffs if elected also seems to be supporting Asian markets and has put a floor under the negative sentiment for now, Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA wrote. In tandem with the Chinese yuan's 0.4% jump, the closely-tied Singapore dollar added 0.2% and the South Korean won rebounded from losses of as much as 0.5% to hold steady by midday. Analysts say Asian assets have largely been shielded from the sell-off elsewhere as the region's economic engine, China, has shown strong signs of a recovery through recent data while coronavirus cases have remained under control. The Taiwan dollar jumped 1% and the Philippine peso traded slightly higher. The Thai baht also pulled back from losses to stand flat. Worries about the outcome of the U.S. election next week remained a big pressure point, given the stark difference between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's trade policies towards Asia from those of President Donald Trump. "A Biden win would likely bode well for Asia, given a less aggressive trade stance/potential for stronger fiscal stimulus. Trade orientated FX such as the yuan, won, Singapore dollar and Taiwan dollar will likely be the main beneficiaries," analysts at TD Securities wrote earlier this week. They also noted that a weaker U.S. dollar would also be likely if Biden won, while a Trump win could spur a stronger dollar and further hinder appreciation in Asian currencies. Markets in Indonesia and Malaysia were shut on account of local holidays. HIGHLIGHTS ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include Mapletree Commercial Trust, down 3.24%, and Capitaland Mall Trust, down 2.2%. ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include TWZ Corporation PCL, down 16.67%, and Bangkok Post PCL , down 15.44%. ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield was down 0.9 basis point at 0.822%,​​ while the 5-year benchmark yield was up 2.6 basis points at 0.49%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0706 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.05 +4.09 -0.37 -1.37 China <CNY=CFX +0.31 +3.81 0.36 7.57 S> India -0.23 -3.60 0.02 -3.59 Philipp +0.16 +4.72 -2.01 -20.0 ines 4 S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.07 +2.21 -0.79 5.87 C> Singapo +0.14 -1.37 -0.76 -23.5 re 3 Taiwan +1.03 +5.23 -1.02 5.55 Thailan -0.06 -4.17 -0.26 -23.7 d 4 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)