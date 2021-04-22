Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares rebound, Philippines lags as second wave of virus worsens

By Harish Sridharan

0 Min Read

    * Philippines c.bank sees 2021 economic growth of 6-7%
    * Taiwan Stocks hit record high
    * Regional shares track global markets higher

    By Harish Sridharan
    April 22 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks slipped on
Thursday amid worries the economy may not rebound as strongly as
expected from its pandemic-driven slump, trailing other emerging
Asian share markets which bounced after steep losses in the last
session.
    The U.S. dollar held near multi-week lows, helping regional
currencies firm across the board. The South Korean won
 and the Malaysian Ringgit led gains as they
strengthened 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.
    Philippines' central bank governor said on Wednesday that a
two-week lockdown of the capital Manila earlier this month will
likely slow full-year economic growth to 6%-7%, compared with
its earlier forecast of 6.5%-7.5%.
    One of the fastest growing economies before the pandemic,
the Philippines is currently facing one of the worst COVID-19
outbreaks in Asia, and its recovery from a record economic
contraction last year is in danger of being derailed.

    Stocks in Manila weakened 0.8%, while the peso
underperformed its peers to trade roughly flat.
    "The main domestic risk factor is still the pandemic drag,"
Maybank analysts said in a note.
    Despite a surging sedcond wave of infections, Maybank
analysts still expected the peso to hold its ground for now.
    Separately, the government said it had priced a 2.1 billion
euro ($2.5 billion) bond offering to help fund budget spending.

    Equities across Southeast Asia took their lead from a rise
in global stocks, even as worries of rising COVID-19 cases in
some parts of the world remained.            
    Stocks in Taiwan jumped as much as 1.3% to a record high,
while those in Malaysia and Singapore also bagged
gains.
    Investors also look ahead to the European Central Bank
meeting and U.S. jobs data later today.
    In Thailand, benchmark bond yields eased 4 basis
points to 1.68%.
    Duncan Tan, a strategist at DBS Bank, said he was surprised
by the extent of the recent selloff in Thai bonds, adding that
there was likely some uncertainty around demand for "destination
bonds" given Thailand's tourism-reliant economy.
    He also pointed to the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) management
of bills and bond flows to support larger-than-usual government
financing needs since last year.
    "In the current environment, where we are seeing supply
strains show up at bond auctions across various Asian markets,
BoT's active management can be a differentiator for Thai bonds'
outlook," Tan said.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    
    ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 4
basis points at 1.68%
    ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI was Comfortdelgro
Corporation Ltd, up 2.29%
    ** Chih Lien IND was among the top gainers on the
benchmark

  Asia stock indexes and                              
 currencies at   0430 GMT                        
 COUNTRY  FX RIC        FX     FX  INDE  STOCKS  STOCK
                     DAILY  YTD %     X   DAILY  S YTD
                         %                    %      %
 Japan               +0.08  -4.37  <.N2    2.03   5.99
                                   25>           
 China    <CNY=CFX   +0.05  +0.64  <.SS   -0.05  -0.05
          S>                       EC>           
 India               +0.00  -2.42  <.NS   -0.34   1.90
                                   EI>           
 Indones             +0.00  -3.34  <.JK   -0.16   0.08
 ia                                SE>           
 Malaysi             +0.27  -2.14  <.KL    0.51  -1.38
 a                                 SE>           
 Philipp             -0.05  -0.81  <.PS   -0.79  -10.5
 ines                              I>                2
 S.Korea  <KRW=KFT   +0.24  -2.66  <.KS    0.33  10.74
          C>                       11>           
 Singapo             +0.10  -0.50  <.ST    0.80  11.83
 re                                I>            
 Taiwan              +0.15  +1.33  <.TW    0.13  16.91
                                   II>           
 Thailan             +0.16  -4.28  <.SE   -0.08   8.93
 d                                 TI>           
 




 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up