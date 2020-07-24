EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares sink as China orders U.S. consulate to shut in tit-for-tat move

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Singapore stocks hit lowest since June 29 * Malaysia stocks set for worst day in 5 weeks By Shashwat Awasthi July 24 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stock markets sank but currencies were mixed against a weakened U.S. dollar on Friday as China made a tit-for-tat move by ordering the U.S. consulate in Chengdu to shut, stoking fears over relations between the world's two largest economies. Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia all tumbled more than 1%, while Indonesia and trade-reliant South Korea were each 0.9% lower after Beijing retaliated after the United States ordered the Chinese consulate in Houston to close. "While the inevitability of deteriorating U.S.-China relations as a structural feature of our geo-political landscape was never in doubt, the shifts appear to be hastened," Mizhuo analysts said. Bangkok shares hit their lowest in 10 days and the baht eased, with the gloom heightened by data showing Thailand's exports in June fell more than feared. Currencies across the region have been propped up this week by broad weakness of the dollar, whose safe-haven appeal has been undermined by the Sino-U.S. tensions and doubts over the latest round of U.S. stimulus. Indonesia's rupiah strengthened for the fourth straight day and moved closer to recouping all of the more than 2% loss it suffered last week. "We remain constructive on the rupiah, as the currency is under-valued relative to our fair value estimate, and we see foreign investor concerns over debt monetisation easing," ANZ Research analysts wrote. "This should pave the way for a pick-up in bond inflows given the yield attractiveness, which tend to lead to a strengthening in the currency." A senior finance ministry official said the Indonesian government may begin selling bonds directly to the central bank next week under a fiscal deficit financing scheme. As the number of coronavirus cases continued to grow, Indonesia's finance ministry on Friday revised its outlook for 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) to predict zero growth or a slight contraction. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 4.4 basis points at 6.865% ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Thai-German Products PCL down 14.29%, Union Pioneer PCL down 13.13% and G J Steel PCL down 9.09% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include Keppel Corporation down 3.36%, Venture Corporation down 3.26% and DBS Group down 2.18% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0407 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.44 +2.10 -0.58 -3.83 China -0.20 -0.78 -2.25 6.57 India -0.15 -4.73 -0.57 -8.36 Indonesia +0.21 -4.41 -0.81 -18.99 Malaysia -0.14 -4.06 -1.18 -0.08 Philippines +0.12 +2.59 -0.27 -23.06 S.Korea -0.31 -3.71 -0.64 0.20 Singapore +0.01 -2.97 -1.41 -20.09 Taiwan +0.31 +2.24 -0.72 2.72 Thailand -0.09 -5.77 -1.18 -14.95 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and A K Pranav in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Simon Cameron-Moore)