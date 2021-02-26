Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, bonds sold off as U.S. Treasury yields spike

By Rashmi Ashok

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Asian equities dropped further and bond
yields rose on Friday after U.S. Treasury yields jumped, as
prospects for higher inflation and economic growth increased,
making investors doubt that central banks would retain ultra-low
interest rates for a longer period.
    Overnight, the benchmark 10-year U.S. yield
touched its highest in a year at 1.614%, causing a sell-off in
U.S. equities.
    "The bond market is signalling disbelief that the Fed could
continue keeping rates at such low levels in the face of a
recovering economy and rising commodity costs," analysts at OCBC
wrote in a note.
    They warned that further turmoil in equity markets was
expected if bond yields continued rising as investors looked to
rebalance their portfolios.
    Rising bond yields threaten the allure of stocks' dividend
yield, while companies also face a higher debt-servicing burden
because of steeper borrowing costs, making investing in the
relatively riskier stocks less attractive overall.
    India's 10-year bond yield climbed 6 basis
points to its highest since early May last year at 6.242%, while
Malaysian yields surged to 3.054%, hitting their
highest since July 1, 2020.
    Indonesian bonds also succumbed, with yields
spiking almost 8 basis points to 6.617%. Yields had initially
held steady after the country's finance minister said on
Wednesday 2021 financing plans might be scaled back.
    Equity markets in South Korea and Taiwan,
whose technology stocks have come under added pressure amid the
spike in global bond yields due to fears they may be overvalued,
bore the brunt of the sell-off, falling 3.3% and 2.9%,
respectively.
    Philippine stocks and the peso were the sole
gainers in the region as trade resumed after a local holiday on
Thursday. The rise came after a subdued performance through the
week when regional stocks had seen bigger gains.
    Malaysian stocks also saw relatively thinner losses,
after data showed exports rose 6.6% in January, while imports
slowed slightly. 
    The growing view that ultra-low interest rates may be raised
sooner than expected supported the dollar, which put
pressure on most Asian currencies.
    The South Korean won slipped as much as 1.5% to a
three-week low, while the Indonesian rupiah fell 0.9% to
a more than nine-week low of 14,201 per dollar.
    The Indian rupee fell nearly 1% against the dollar.
The currency was set to end the week 0.5% weaker, after
six-consecutive weeks of strengthening amid improved economic
outlook and dollar weakness.
    Thai markets were shut for a local holiday.

    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Bank of the
Philippine Islands, up 5.83%, and Robinsons Retail
Holdings Inc, up 4.72% 
    ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Venture
Corporation Ltd, down 2.44%, and Dairy Farm
International Holdings Ltd, down 2.24% 
    ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 12.3 basis
points at 5.419%​​ 

  Asia stock indexes and                              
 currencies at   0713 GMT                        
 COUNTRY  FX RIC        FX     FX  INDE  STOCKS  STOCK
                     DAILY  YTD %     X   DAILY  S YTD
                         %                    %      %
 Japan               +0.05  -2.75  <.N2   -3.99   5.55
                                   25>           
 China    <CNY=CFX   -0.22  +0.90  <.SS   -2.03   1.13
          S>                       EC>           
 India               -0.94  -0.05  <.NS   -3.17   4.55
                                   EI>           
 Indones             -0.85  -1.13  <.JK   -1.24   3.89
 ia                                SE>           
 Malaysi             -0.23  -0.68  <.KL   -0.08  -2.88
 a                                 SE>           
 Philipp             +0.72  -1.21  <.PS    0.58  -4.83
 ines                              I>            
 S.Korea  <KRW=KFT   -1.40  -3.32  <.KS   -2.80   4.85
          C>                       11>           
 Singapo             -0.28  -0.60  <.ST   -0.95   3.57
 re                                I>            
 Taiwan              +1.49  +2.30  <.TW   -3.03   8.29
                                   II>           
 

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
