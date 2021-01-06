EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks drop, currencies firm as U.S. Senate vote goes down to the wire

* Indonesia to impose more targeted COVID-19 curbs * Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia shares down 1% * Asian currencies firm vs weak dollar By Anushka Trivedi Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares led declines in Asian stock markets on Wednesday on new COVID-19 restrictions, while currencies across the region eked out gains as the outcome of a pivotal U.S. Senate election remained undecided. Jakarta's index tumbled as much as 2.4% after two-week curbs were planned for the country's most populous island of Java and in tourist hub Bali, starting Jan. 11, likely putting more pressure on an ailing economy. Most Asian equities recovered from session lows, with Manila stocks recouping from a steep 3% decline to end 1.2% lower. Malaysia slipped 0.8% and Taiwan 0.1%, after shedding more than 1% each earlier. One of the two seats in the Senate election in Georgia was called for a Democrat contestant, and the markets braced for a "Blue wave" that would hand the party control of the chamber and make it easier for incoming President Joe Biden to pass his legislative agendas. "The market reaction appears to reflect the potential for higher U.S. taxes and more regulation under a Democrat-held Senate, though this will likely be mitigated by potential for further and larger fiscal stimulus," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD Securities. In the long-term, strengthening Asian growth outlook and portfolio inflows should keep providing support to equities, he added. Foreign inflows into Asian markets accelerated in the second-half of 2020, with Indian equities attracting $23 billion. South Korea faced the largest outflows, though the trend changed by November, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. South Korea's KOSPI briefly broke above 3,000 for the first time in early morning trade on Wednesday before giving back gains to fall 0.8%, snapping a seven-day rally. Most Asian currencies firmed as the dollar deepened losses on the prospects of a Democrat-controlled Senate encouraging fiscal easing. The Taiwan dollar surged 1.5%, outperforming its peers, while the Malaysian ringgit, South Korean won and the Thai baht all advanced 0.2%. Stronger U.S. fiscal stimulus should support global recovery, thereby helping risk sentiment and weaken the dollar which would lift the Asian currencies, said Wei Liang Chang, a macro strategist at Singapore's DBS Bank. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.5 basis points at 6.063%​​ ** In the Philippines, top index losers are GT Capital Holdings Inc down 6.1% and DMCI Holdings Inc down 5.1% ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia Tbk PT and Zebra Nusantara Tbk PT, both down 7% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0736 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.01 +0.50 -0.38 -1.41 China -0.02 +1.11 0.63 2.24 India +0.11 -0.04 0.05 1.61 Indonesia +0.07 +1.08 -1.34 1.27 Malaysia +0.17 +0.32 -1.13 -2.28 Philippines +0.02 -0.06 -1.21 -1.29 S.Korea +0.18 +0.06 -0.75 3.30 Singapore +0.06 +0.31 0.04 0.60 Taiwan +1.51 +1.80 -0.11 1.70 Thailand +0.17 +0.23 -0.12 3.83 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)