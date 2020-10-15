Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks fall as U.S. stimulus hopes dim, anti-govt protests hit Thailand

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I
    * Thai shares mark biggest intraday pct loss in two weeks
    * Singapore, Indonesia shares down more than 1%
    * Taiwan dollar outperforms Asia FX 

    Oct 15 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging stock markets slipped on
Thursday as hopes of a U.S. stimulus deal before the Nov. 3
election faded, while Thai shares dropped after the declaration
of an emergency decree in the wake of anti-government protests.
    Shares in Bangkok hit a more than one-week low after
the government banned protests and the police arrested at least
three protest leaders in the face of escalating demonstrations
targeting King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister
Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.
    The baht, which has lagged regional currencies for
months, held steady as investors kept a wary eye on political
developments. 
    "Foreign investors have sold $9 billion Thai stocks already
this year, that's 2% of the market cap. So, already a
considerable amount of foreign funds have left," said Kenji
Hashizume, senior fund manager at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset
Management in Hong Kong. 
    "Many foreign investors are used to a bit of political and
social unrest in the country as well."
    In Malaysia, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's claim to the
premiership has triggered a fresh bout of political wrangling,
but the ringgit and stocks were largely unmoved
on Thursday as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach.
    South Korean shares closed lower for a third
consecutive day, as a jump in domestic cases of COVID-19 dented
sentiment, but the won strengthened as local
exporters sold dollars.
    Shares in Indonesia and Singapore were down
more than 1% each, while Philippine stocks gained
slightly.
    But the Philippine peso dipped slightly, hurt by data
pointing to a 4.1% decrease in August for overseas remittances,
a key source of foreign income for the country.
    "The loss of remittance support to household consumption
will likely be felt well into 2021, weighing on prospects for a
quick economic recovery," said Nicholas Mapa, ING's senior
economist for the Philippines. 
    "The PHP may finally come under some pressure by H1 of 2021,
with import demand expected to bounce at a time wherein
structural flows from remittances and business processing
services remain fragile."
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 0.5
basis point at 1.365%.
    ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Varopakorn
PCL, down 28.25% at 2.54 baht; G J Steel PCL,
down 11.11% at 0.08 baht; Baan Rock Garden PCL fell
6.45% to 1.45 baht.
    ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include
Bank Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga Tbk PT, down 6.91% at
458 rupiah; Maming Enam Sembilan Mineral Tbk PT, down
6.91% at 404 rupiah.
    
    
  Asia stock indexes and                                       
 currencies at   0741 GMT                                
 COUNTRY    FX RIC          FX     FX      INDEX  STOCK  STOCKS
                         DAILY  YTD %                 S   YTD %
                             %                    DAILY  
                                                      %  
 Japan                   -0.03  +3.26             -0.51   -0.63
 China                   -0.16  +3.55             -0.26    9.25
 India                   -0.06  -2.68             -0.57   -2.19
 Indonesia               +0.10  -5.35             -1.15  -18.78
 Malaysia                +0.00  -1.42             -0.33   -4.44
 Philippin               -0.11  +4.10              0.22  -24.02
 es                                                      
 S.Korea                 +0.32  +1.15             -0.81    7.44
 Singapore               -0.02  -0.95             -1.13  -21.60
 Taiwan                  +0.79  +4.81             -0.71    6.92
 Thailand                +0.03  -4.01             -1.38  -21.09
 





 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; editing by Uttaresh.V)
