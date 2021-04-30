EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on China's PMI, antitrust push; Philippine stocks slump

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Chinese PMIs weigh on regional equities * Singapore stocks eye best week in seven * Philippines eyes worst day in six weeks By Harish Sridharan April 30 (Reuters) - Most equity markets in emerging Asia fell on Friday, with Philippine stocks leading the losses, as weaker-than-expected Chinese factory indicators and concerns about Beijing's clampdown on internet companies weighed on sentiment. Data from the national Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in China showed the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March. The country's financial regulator ordered 13 internet platforms to strengthen compliance as part of the country's ongoing antitrust clampdown on the sector, worrying investors within and outside the country. "Asian markets are likely reacting to disappointment in China's NBS PMIs as well as restrictions imposed by regulators on China's big tech companies," said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities Investors and analysts were also concerned due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the region. Malaysia reported 3,332 new positive cases on Thursday, its highest in two months. "Recent covid resurgence in the region, including Singapore, Malaysia, serves as a reminder that we are not out of pandemic and sustained rise in infection could bring about fresh restrictions," said Christopher Wong, Senior FX Strategist at Malayan Banking Berhad. The Philippines benchmark slumped 1.8% and eyed its worst session in six weeks, tracking broader weakness in the region, while foreign selling and extended lockdowns drove stocks lower. "PHL markets dipped further weighed by consecutive days of net foreign selling as investors remain to be anxious about the protracted partial lockdowns currently implemented in the national capital region and surrounding provinces," said Nicholas Mapa, Senior Economist in the Philippines at ING. Curencies in Asia were largely subdued. The Philippine Peso firmed 0.3%, while the South Korean won weakened 0.4%. However, analysts were optimistic about Asian currencies in the near future. "In general, EM Asian currencies are likely to advance further in the run-up to the June 15-16 FOMC meeting as the Fed maintains its accommodative stance," said Gao Qi, FX Strategist (EM Asia) at Scotiabank. Although stocks in India were trading lower and were set to snap a four-day winning streak, they were on course to mark their best week in 13, boosted by quarterly earnings, even as coronavirus infections rage across the country. Markets in Taiwan were closed for a public holiday. Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS Group Holdings' trumped market estimates with a 72% rise in quarterly net profit, helping the city-state's benchmark index buck the broader regional decline and rise 0.1%, putting it on track for its best week in seven. Highlights ** In the Philippines, top index loser was JG Summit Holdings Inc, down 4% ** DBS Group Holdings Ltd was up 2.11% and the top gainer on the Singapore STI ** The biggest laggards in the NSE index were HDFC Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0658 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.14 -5.08 -0.83 4.99 China +0.02 +0.89 -0.83 -0.78 India +0.12 -1.20 -0.71 5.77 Indonesia +0.00 -2.80 -0.35 0.22 Malaysia -0.09 -2.03 -0.41 -1.56 Philippines +0.25 -0.33 -1.80 -10.77 S.Korea -0.37 -2.35 -0.83 9.55 Singapore -0.06 -0.47 0.14 13.44 Thailand +0.06 -3.91 -0.21 9.50 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)