EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on valuation concerns, high U.S. yields

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * High U.S. yields, valuations stoke correction fears- strategist * Singapore banking stocks jump after OCBC results * MSCI's Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index slides nearly 2% By Rashmi Ashok Feb 24 (Reuters) - Most Asian equities shed early gains to fall on Wednesday as persistent worries over steep asset valuations and the recent strength in U.S. Treasury yields hit risk sentiment, with local bond yields clinging to multi-month highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan deepened losses with a near 2% drop, while high-flying technology stocks in South Korea and Taiwan were among the region's biggest decliners. Sentiment in Philippines took a further hit, with stocks down nearly 1%, as COVID-19 restrictions were extended in the capital earlier this week. Elsewhere, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell soothed inflation concerns and reiterated an accommodative policy stance in an overnight speech, but did not address potential risks from rising bond yields. "I think Chair Powell did as much as he could in terms of dampening down on expectations of tapering, without introducing new steps. The reality is that the market is nervous regardless," said Mitul Kotecha, a strategist at TD Securities. Higher U.S. real yields and "froth" in some sectors were fuelling concerns of a deeper correction, he said. So far this year, the Asia-ex Japan index has risen more than 7%, building on a 20% surge in 2020. Asian bond yields inched down in line with U.S. yields after Powell's comments but hovered near multi-month highs scaled recently. "The Asian local currency bond market picture looks precarious at present, largely due to the sharp back up in U.S. Treasury yields. This is likely to weigh on foreign bond portfolio inflows in the weeks ahead," Kotecha noted. Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks rose 1.2% after Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit, boosting local bank shares and sending OCBC's stock 2.3% higher. nL1N2KT3HA] In the Philippines, food and beverage maker Universal Robina fell 2%, while restaurant operator Jollibee Foods Corp shed 2.9%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include PETRONAS Chemicals Group Bhd, up 3.33%, and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd, up 2.06% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 9.8 basis points at 6.551%​​ while 3-year benchmark yields are down 1 basis point at 5.298%​​ ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include Planet Properindo Jaya PT down 9.32% and Tira Austenite Tbk PT down 6.98% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0639 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.24 -2.13 <.N2 -1.61 8.12 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.05 +1.04 <.SS -2.40 2.19 S> EC> India +0.22 +1.07 <.NS 0.77 6.00 EI> Indones +0.04 -0.32 <.JK -0.68 4.20 ia SE> Malaysi +0.07 -0.47 <.KL 0.30 -3.54 a SE> Philipp -0.27 -1.44 <.PS -0.86 -5.38 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.14 -2.34 <.KS -2.45 4.23 C> 11> Singapo -0.03 +0.04 <.ST 1.16 2.83 re I> Taiwan +1.63 +2.28 <.TW -1.40 10.05 II> Thailan +0.00 -0.20 <.SE -0.67 2.84 d TI> (Editing by Devika Syamnath)