Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks firm on Powell's assurance, bond markets stay wary

By Rashmi Ashok

0 Min Read

    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA
    * Fed comments soothe equities, but bond markets wary
    * RBI assurance of support helps Indian bond yields ease
    * U.S. Fed likely to taper purchases from Q4 - ING
    * Philippine equities closed on local holiday

    By Rashmi Ashok
    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday, after the
head of the U.S. Federal Reserve soothed nerves over rising U.S.
bond yields by reassuring markets for a second day that interest
rates would not be hiked anytime soon as inflation was not a
worry yet.
    Tech-heavy indexes of South Korea and Taiwan
, which had seen selling pressure due to worries over
high valuations amid the spike in bond yields, reclaimed their
footing to add 2.5% and 1%, respectively. 
    Singapore stocks jumped 1.5%, led by gains among
financials and consumer stocks, while strong crude prices
boosted Thailand's heavyweight energy firms. 
   Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it could take more than three
years to hit the inflation target, while clarifying that while
some asset prices may go up, it wouldn't necessarily lead to
inflation and would not warrant a policy response.
    Bond markets were not entirely convinced by Powell's
comments, though, with yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasuries as
well as local bonds sticking to multi-month highs. 
    Bond markets have been largely supported by massive central
bank purchases to fund government spending and keep yields from
surging, and the prospect of these purchases tapering off
continues to weigh on markets.
    "By the third quarter we could see real pressure on the U.S.
Federal Reserve to justify what it's doing," analysts at ING
wrote earlier.
    "We think the Fed will taper purchases in the fourth
quarter, with some shift in communication presumably coming the
second or early-third quarter."
    Indian and Indonesian bond markets, meanwhile, found some
respite from local cues, analysts at DBS noted. 
    After lukewarm demand at a recent auction, the Reserve Bank
of India's assurance of support in fiscal 2022, in remarks to a
local television on Wednesday, saw yields inch down a smidgen,
the analysts said.
    Yields on India's 10-year bonds stood at 6.150%,
down 6 basis points from Monday's high. 
    "Caught between domestic cues and a global squeeze in rates,
a repricing of the yield curve higher lies ahead, in sync with
the evolving 2021 economic dynamics of an improved growth
outlook, lower liquidity surplus and above-target inflation,"
they wrote.
    Indonesian 10-year bond yields eased nearly 10
basis points from the previous session's high, after the Finance
Minister said 2021 financing plans might be scaled back by
tapping unspent funds from 2020.
    Currency markets largely wore a quiet look. South Korea's
won held 0.3% firmer after the central bank kept
interest rates on hold as expected.
    Philippine equities did not trade on account of a
local holiday. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI include AQ
Estate PCL up 100% and NC Housing PCL up 29.76%
    ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index
include Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd up 8.6% and
Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd up 3.29% 
    ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 9 basis
points at 1.66%​​ 
    
    
    
    
    
    
  Asia stock indexes and                              
 currencies at   0459 GMT                        
 COUNTRY  FX RIC        FX     FX  INDE  STOCKS  STOCK
                     DAILY  YTD %     X   DAILY  S YTD
                         %                    %      %
 Japan               -0.02  -2.49  <.N2    1.59   9.84
                                   25>           
 China    <CNY=CFX   +0.06  +1.19  <.SS    1.07   3.72
          S>                       EC>           
 India               -0.01  +1.02  <.NS    0.92   8.14
                                   EI>           
 Indones             +0.04  -0.25  <.JK    0.53   5.10
 ia                                SE>           
 Malaysi             +0.05  -0.45  <.KL    1.04  -3.29
 a                                 SE>           
 S.Korea  <KRW=KFT   +0.41  -1.94  <.KS    2.95   7.31
          C>                       11>           
 Singapo             +0.09  +0.21  <.ST    1.52   4.41
 re                                I>            
 Taiwan              +1.82  +2.45  <.TW    1.04  11.19
                                   II>           
 Thailan             +0.03  -0.20  <.SE    1.20   4.11
 d                                 TI>           
 

    
    




















 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up