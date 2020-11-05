EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX march higher as Biden edges closer to the White House

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Bets of Biden victory rise again * Philippine stocks lead gains * Indonesia's rupiah firms 1% By Anushka Trivedi Nov 5 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies in Asia's emerging markets firmed across the board on Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead of Republican rival Donald Trump and was within striking distance of securing a nail-biting U.S. presidential election. Biden is widely seen as likely to be less combative on trade policy and in relations with the region's growth engine China, and investors hope that may clear the way for Asia's stronger recovery from the coronavirus crisis to draw more investment. In the short-term, however, analysts said a retreat for the dollar was the bigger driver for the region's currencies, with the Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan's dollar up 1% and 1.5% respectively. China's yuan was marginally higher, while the South Korean won, like Taiwan highly sensitive to any easing of tensions in global trade relations, gained around 0.6%. Elsewhere in major emerging markets, the Mexican peso and Brazilian real, among the losers during Trump's time in the White House, both surged overnight. "A Biden victory is unlikely to result in a major change in U.S. foreign policy short-term so more important is the direction of the dollar, with a weaker dollar more supportive of Asia & emerging market equities," Andrew Gillan, Head of Asia ex Japan equities, Janus Henderson Investors, Singapore said. Biden late on Wednesday predicted victory over Trump after pivotal wins in Michigan and Wisconsin, while the Republican incumbent sought to offset a narrowing path to re-election with lawsuits and demands for a recount. Betting sites, often closely watched by financial market players, now lean heavily towards Biden, although investors continue to worry about the potential for weeks of court battles that will delay any further fiscal support for a U.S. economy struggling with the novel coronavirus. Gillan said the conclusion of the election might spur more flows into the region's higher-yielding emerging markets as money managers finally judge U.S. and other developed markets overpriced. "The U.S. elections might mark a turning point and a chance for investors to reassess these fundamentals," he said. "The relative valuations and the economic recovery in Asia would certainly justify that shift." Most of the region's stock markets jumped over 1%, with Singapore among the top gainers on the back of strong quarterly results by the city-state's biggest lenders. Philippine stocks rallied 3% to outperform their peers, while local bonds in Indonesia and Thailand saw inflows after U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight. That was due to expectations that a divided Congress weakens the chances of a massive stimulus package. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.7 basis points at 6.602% ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 3 basis points at 1.35% ** Singapore shares climb 2% to an over two-month high; DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp post better than expected results ** Indonesia Q3 GDP contracts Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0346 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.21 +4.17 0.99 1.15 China +0.05 +4.69 0.88 8.40 India +0.00 -4.50 0.00 -2.14 Indonesia +0.97 -3.61 2.00 -17.34 Malaysia +0.39 -1.45 1.04 -6.86 Philippines +0.01 +4.79 3.03 -14.78 S.Korea +0.57 +2.22 1.66 9.04 Singapore +0.00 -0.97 2.05 -20.33 Taiwan +1.51 +5.36 0.07 7.33 Thailand +0.31 -3.62 1.33 -21.59 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham & Shri Navaratnam)