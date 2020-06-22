EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX rangebound on second wave worry, Banks pressure Thai shares

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Selloff in banking stocks pressure Thai shares * Risk sentiment fragile on second wave of COVID-19 fears By Shriya Ramakrishnan June 22 (Reuters) - Equities and currencies across Asia's emerging markets struggled for traction on Monday as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections kept investors on the sidelines, while impending dividend cuts drove a selloff in Thai banking stocks. Thai shares fell over 1% and were the worst performers, dragged down by steep losses among heavyweight financial stocks including Siam Commercial Bank and Bangkok Bank. The central bank on Friday asked commercial lenders not to buy back shares or pay interim dividends for their 2020 performance to preserve capital so they can withstand potential economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Markets now await a policy decision from Bank of Thailand on Wednesday. A Reuters poll showed 17 of 20 analysts expect the bank will hold fire after three cuts this year and a total of 125 basis points of easing since last August. Three, however, called for another cut, and Goldman Sachs analysts said on Monday the bank has room to move given the relative strength of the baht through this year's crisis and an almost 3% gain since the bank's May meeting. "Given the extended negative impacts of the virus on growth ... and the strengthening Baht, we expect the Bank of Thailand to cut," the U.S. bank said in a note to clients. Caution largely prevailed across the region's stock markets, with Malaysian and Indonesian equities down 0.1% and 0.7% each. India stood out with a 1% gain, driven by pharmaceutical companies and talk of some foreign investors buying in, following a collapse that has seen it underperform a number of Asian markets by as much as 20%. Optimism that the stimulus efforts of the world's big central banks will spur a swift recovery from the coronavirus downturn has been tempered in the past week by a spike in infections in several countries, with India top of the list. "Constant fear of a second wave could weigh on risk assets and is supportive of the U.S. dollar for the time being. But as soon as second wave fears recede, the moves could reverse," Maybank analysts said. The rupiah was among the worst performers, after official forecasts predicted weaker growth for the second quarter and a spike in unemployment this year. In South Korea, the won and equities closed lower after downbeat export data. Philippine shares reversed earlier losses to trade 0.5% higher, while Singapore stocks inched higher. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0748 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY % % DAILY % S YTD % Japan -0.07 +1.55 -0.18 -5.15 China <CNY=C -0.09 -1.60 -0.08 -2.78 FXS> India <INR=I +0.20 -6.12 1.01 -14.9 N> 6 Indonesi -0.35 -1.56 -0.66 -22.0 a 6 Malaysia -0.26 -4.37 -0.07 -5.20 Philippi -0.12 +1.08 0.51 -18.7 nes 8 S.Korea <KRW=K -0.51 -4.89 -0.68 -3.23 FTC> Singapor +0.09 -3.68 0.27 -18.0 e 2 Taiwan <TWD=T +0.03 +1.54 0.20 -3.54 P> Thailand <THB=T +0.13 -3.39 -1.62 -14.6 H> 4 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)