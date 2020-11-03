EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks jump over 1%, currencies gain ahead of U.S. election

* Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and China stocks climb over 1% * Malaysia's central bank leaves key policy rate unchanged * Markets eye poll lead for Biden in U.S. election - analyst Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore and South Korea climbed around 2% on Tuesday, as improving global factory data and hopes of a win for Democratic contender Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election boosted sentiment in China and other regional Asian markets. Stocks in Taiwan, Thailand, India and China all gained over 1%, driving the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan up 1.2%. U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October, following similar robust improvements in South Korea and China on Monday, underpinning gains on Wall Street overnight. A win for Biden, who leads in the polls, is expected to espouse a less combative stance on China and steadier foreign and trade policy overall, all seen as supportive for Asia's trade-reliant economies. "Markets have turned more positive as polls on the eve of U.S. elections are still indicating a strong Biden lead over Trump, reducing risks of an upset, unlike in 2016," said Wei Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank. Asia's emerging currencies also advanced against the U.S. dollar with Taiwan's dollar standing out with a 1% rise, and the rupiah marginally higher at a two-month high. "Whether the Democrats or Republicans control the Senate will also be watched by markets. A Blue (Democrat) sweep is likely to underpin expectations of a large fiscal stimulus that should buoy equities and pressure the dollar," Chang added. Indications of the election outcome should start to trickle in during Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Elsewhere, Malaysia's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged, as expected, at a record low of 1.75%, having already slashed rates by 125 basis points this year. Malaysian stocks and the ringgit moved little after the decision, with shares down 0.1% and the currency up an equal amount on the dollar. Bank Negara Malaysia pointed to significant improvement in economic activity in the third quarter, with the outlook for 2021 more upbeat thanks to a recovery in global demand. Philippine stocks kicked off their week marginally higher as trading resumed after a public holiday on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield up 0.8 basis points to 2.649% ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 1.5 basis points at 5.289% ** Reuters Poll: FX markets to remain net short U.S. dollar after election Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0727 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.13 +3.86 - -1.53 China -0.06 +4.00 1.42 7.24 India +0.14 -3.95 1.27 -2.88 Indonesia +0.31 -4.80 0.81 -18.15 Malaysia +0.05 -1.54 -0.07 -7.77 Philippines +0.01 +4.68 0.18 -18.93 S.Korea -0.04 +1.97 1.88 6.63 Singapore +0.09 -1.39 1.84 -22.80 Taiwan +1.07 +5.25 1.15 6.16 Thailand +0.19 -3.70 1.33 -22.89 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)