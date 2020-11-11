Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks mixed as investors assess vaccine news; baht at 10-month high

By Anushka Trivedi

    * Graphic: Real yield of Asian bonds tmsnrt.rs/2GI4V8h
    * S. Korea stocks, won higher after export data
    * S. Korea's KOSPI marks highest close since May, 2018
    * Baht at 10-month high

    Nov 11 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia and
the Philippines declined by up to 1% on Wednesday, as this
week's burst of market optimism about progress on coronavirus
vaccines faded.
    Investors switched to discounted losers from coronavirus
winners on Tuesday, fuelling a rally in travel and energy
shares, after drugmakers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE
 showed a 90% success rate in preventing infection
during trials. 
    "While some concerns remain with respect to the safety and
distribution of any viable COVID-19 vaccines, it appears that
investors have largely adopted a wait-and-see attitude at this
point," said Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist
with financial services firm IG.
    Other regional stock indexes also came off their highs
touched since the U.S. election, although South Korea's KOSPI
 jumped 1.4% to mark its highest close in more than
two-years.
    South Korea, considered a bellwether for global trade,
reported a surge in 10-day exports, driven by strong
semiconductor demand, helping the won advance 0.5%.
    
     The Thai baht firmed 0.8% to hit a 10-month peak
as foreigners bought into the country's stocks and debt after
vaccine progress boosted prospects for the economy dominated by
trade and tourism. 
    Yields on Thai sovereign bonds have been quite attractive in
Asia, after those of Malaysia and Indonesia, as they benefit
from the chances of a divided U.S. Congress that may result in a
slimmer round of stimulus and cap long-term Treasury yields. 
    Headway on a vaccine bodes well for the ailing Thai economy,
but the pandemic will remain a key factor in determining the
baht's movement in the near term, said Poon Panichpibool, a
market strategist at Krung Thai Bank.
    "If the COVID-19 outbreak is still not under control and
there's no further positive development in distribution of the
vaccine, the market sentiment could shift from risk-on to
risk-off, adding to the U.S. dollar's strength," he added
    Most other emerging Asia's currencies were rangebound
against a subdued greenback, with the Taiwanese dollar
again firming more than 1% to outperform its peers.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS    
    
    ** Thai baht on track to advance about 2.5% since U.S.
election
    ** Top losers on Malaysia index: IHH Healthcare,
down 3.36% and Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd, down 2.93%
    ** Top drags on Singapore's STI: Ascendas Real Estate
Investment Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust
, down 6.3% and 4.3%, respectively
    
 Asia stock indexes and currencies at                                                  
 0641 GMT                                                                  
 COUNTRY      FX RIC       FX DAILY %   FX YTD %    INDEX  STOCKS DAILY %  STOCKS YTD %
 Japan                          -0.02      +3.14                     1.78          7.16
 China                          +0.23      +5.49                    -0.38          9.75
 India                          -0.10      -3.88                    -0.29          3.51
 Indonesia                      -0.21      -1.35                     0.95        -12.46
 Malaysia                       -0.05      -0.75                    -0.88         -1.74
 Philippines                    -0.02      +4.87                    -0.16        -10.12
 S.Korea                        +0.46      +4.18                     1.35         13.11
 Singapore                      +0.13      -0.13                    -0.32        -16.33
 Taiwan                         +1.21      +5.60                     1.38         10.54
 Thailand                       +0.83      -0.96                     0.82        -14.40
 
 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)
