Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks mixed in subdued trading, India eyes GDP data

By Shruti Sonal

0 Min Read

    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I
    * Thai stocks eye best month since Jan. 2001
    * India's GDP for the September quarter due at 1200 GMT

    By Shruti Sonal
    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stock markets were mixed
in subdued trading on Friday with investors treading cautiously
following this week's strong gains amid concerns about the
efficacy of AstraZeneca's highly-anticipated coronavirus
vaccine.
    Investors also looked towards India's gross domestic product
(GDP) data at 1200 GMT which is expected to show a pick-up in
Asia's third largest economy in the September quarter after a
record contraction in the previous three months.
    India's NSE Nifty 50 index and the rupee were
flat ahead of the GDP release.
    Equity markets in Singapore, the Philippines
and Malaysia were down on the day, while stocks in
Thailand and Indonesia were up slightly. 
    Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe
Generale said month-to-date returns of most stock indexes in the
region had been "quite robust."
    "Hence (it) is normal to see a bit of consolidation", he
added.
    Analysts said there were "increasing signs of nervousness"
in financial markets after the efficacy of AstraZeneca's
potential COVID-19 vaccine came under more intense scrutiny,
which experts say could delay its approval.
    But Benzimra said the fundamentals of emerging markets in
Asia were upbeat given the weakening U.S. dollar, expectations
for faster growth in 2021, and with valuations seen supported by
an earnings recovery.
    Malaysia's ringgit and stock index, which had
firmed in the previous session after the country's parliament
approved the 2021 budget, eased slightly.
    Tourism-dependent Thai shares, up 20% so far in
November due to positive developments on the vaccine front, were
eyeing their best month since January 2001.
    Data released earlier showed Thailand's factory output fell
by less than expected in October.
    Trading in regional currencies was subdued with the U.S.
market in for a shorter trading session on Friday after being
closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. 
        
    HIGHLIGHTS: 
    
    ** Philippines, private firms to sign vaccine supply deal
with AstraZeneca
    ** India cuts import tax on crude palm oil to 27.5% from
37.5%- govt
    
    

  Asia stock indexes and currencies                            
 at   0356 GMT                                           
 COUNTRY  FX RIC    FX DAILY   FX YTD    INDEX   STOCKS  STOCKS
                           %        %           DAILY %   YTD %
 Japan                 +0.28    +4.47            0.25    12.45
 China    <CNY=CFX     -0.08    +5.84             -0.05   10.43
          S>                                             
 India                 +0.07    -3.25              0.19    6.93
 Indones               +0.00    -1.49              0.21   -8.38
 ia                                                      
 Malaysi               -0.12    +0.47             -0.34    1.13
 a                                                       
 Philipp               +0.06    +5.37             -1.67  -12.83
 ines                                                    
 S.Korea  <KRW=KFT     +0.07    +4.77              0.06   19.56
          C>                                             
 Singapo               +0.02    +0.46             -0.22  -11.53
 re                                                      
 Taiwan                +1.09    +5.63             -0.09   15.31
 Thailan               -0.03    -1.25              0.32   -8.97
 d                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up