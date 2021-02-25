Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as Powell allays inflation fears, bond markets skeptical

By Rashmi Ashok

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell soothed nerves over rising
U.S. bond yields and calmed inflation worries by reassuring
markets for a second day that interest rates would be left
unchanged for now.       
    Tech-heavy indexes of South Korea and Taiwan
, which faced selling pressure due to worries over high
valuations amid the spike in bond yields globally, reclaimed
their footing to jump 3.5% and 1.5%, respectively.
    Powell said it could take more than three years to hit the
inflation target, while clarifying that while some asset prices
may go up, it wouldn't necessarily lead to inflation and would
not warrant a policy response.
    "There were rising concerns from investors that the central
bank may unwind some aspects of its dovish stance, given rising
inflation expectations. But, with the Fed to remain so, I think
that has given equities the greenlight to continue gaining,"
said Daniel Dubrovsky, strategist at DailyFX.
    Bond markets were not entirely convinced by Powell's
comments though, with yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasuries
closing slightly higher.
    Bond markets have been largely supported by massive central
bank purchases to fund government spending and keep yields from
surging, and the prospects of these purchases tapering off
continue to weigh on markets.
    Indian bond markets also appeared to have ignored assurances
by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday of
continued support for bonds, after the government's massive
borrowing program sparked a sell-off recently. 
    By midday, yields on India's 10-year bonds stood
at 6.161%, higher than 6.147% close on Wednesday.
    Meanwhile, bullish positions on the Indian rupee climbed to
a more than three-year high on optimism over economic outlook, a
Reuters poll found.
    Stubbornly high inflation and better growth outlook may
prompt the Indian central bank to raise the reverse repo rate
twice by 20 basis points in the second half of this year,
Deutsche Bank economists said in a note.
    Malaysian shares surged nearly 2% as relatively
resilient earnings and better outlook from lender Malayan
Banking, conglomerate Sime Darby and
telecoms provider Axiata helped lift their shares. 
    Philippine equities did not trade on account of a
local holiday.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** Bullish bets raised on yuan, rupiah, Singapore dollar;
Views on Philippine peso hit as government extends COVID-19
restrictions.
    ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Sembcorp
Industries Ltd up 6.63% and Singapore Airlines Ltd
 up 6.18%. 
    ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include
Bank Ganesha Tbk PT up 34.62% and Bank Artha Graha
Internasional Tbk PT up 34.4%. 


  Asia stock indexes and                              
 currencies at   0750 GMT                        
 COUNTRY  FX RIC        FX     FX  INDE  STOCKS  STOCK
                     DAILY  YTD %     X   DAILY  S YTD
                         %                    %      %
 Japan               -0.19  -2.66  <.N2    1.67   9.93
                                   25>           
 China    <CNY=CFX   +0.04  +1.16  <.SS    0.59   3.22
          S>                       EC>           
 India               -0.16  +0.87  <.NS    0.83   8.05
                                   EI>           
 Indones             +0.00  -0.28  <.JK    0.59   5.16
 ia                                SE>           
 Malaysi             +0.05  -0.45  <.KL    1.60  -2.75
 a                                 SE>           
 S.Korea  <KRW=KFT   +0.40  -1.95  <.KS    3.50   7.87
          C>                       11>           
 Singapo             +0.11  +0.24  <.ST    1.60   4.48
 re                                I>            
 Taiwan              +1.89  +2.53  <.TW    1.48  11.67
                                   II>           
 Thailan             -0.10  -0.33  <.SE    0.79   3.69
 d                                 TI>           
 



 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; additional reporting
by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
