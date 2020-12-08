Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks struggle to gain, S. Korea slides on COVID-19 surge

By Anushka Trivedi

0 Min Read

    * South Korea stocks fall 1.6%
    * S. Korea govt signs deals to provide vaccines
    * Philippine stock markets were shut due to a holiday
    * Thai cenbank cancels briefing on currency measures

    By Anushka Trivedi
    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock markets struggled to gain
on Tuesday and South Korean shares slumped as concern over a
wave of local coronavirus infections hit one of the countries
viewed as having done best at quelling outbreaks.
    The mood was downbeat after the United States imposed
financial sanctions on some Chinese officials on Monday, raising
more fears about relations between the two countries, while
losses on Wall Street overnight set the tone in early trading.

    Malaysia and Indonesia shares gained about
0.3%, but Chinese shares slipped 0.2% and Seoul
fell 1.6%.
    South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday,
and health authorities predicted daily cases would hover between
550 and 750 this week, and possibly spike to as much as 900 next
week.
    Global efforts to combat the health crisis, both with
vaccines and economic stimulus, are at the heart of the debate
for markets, with investors worried overnight by a report that
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer would not be able to deliver extra
vaccines until the middle of next year.
    Pfizer's vaccine also has a complicated distribution system,
which requires consistent ultra-cold storage that could make it
hard to spread across hotter and lower-income countries with
weak infrastructure. 
    "You've got stimulus discussions in the U.S., which are
stalling at the moment...then there is the issue that the
vaccine maybe not being as readily accessible as had been
initially hoped," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD
Securities. 
    "So when you add that to the sanction news, these are all
the factors weighing on the markets today."
    On currency markets, the yuan fell for a second
straight day, while the won slipped as authorities
warned the spike in cases next week could "collapse" the
country's health system.
    As South Korea battles the third and largest wave of
infections yet, the government on early Tuesday announced deals
with four companies to provide vaccines for 44 million people. 
    The Thai baht strengthened 0.1% to hit an 11-month
high, while the Taiwanese dollar gained as much as 1%.
    The Thai central bank cancelled a briefing it was supposed
to hold on Wednesday to lay out measures to curb the currency's
appreciation as Thai exporters expressed the baht's firmness
would pose a challenge for recovery.
    
    HIGHLIGHTS
    
    ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 2.5
basis points at 1.275%
    ** Top gainers on the Thailand's SETI: Max Metal
Corporation PCL up 100% and B-52 Capital PCL
up 26.3%
    ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Sembcorp
Industries Ltd down 2.23% and Jardine Cycle & Carriage
Ltd down 1.38% 

  Asia stock indexes and                                       
 currencies at   0807 GMT                                
 COUNTRY      FX RIC          FX     FX    INDEX  STOCK  STOCKS
                           DAILY  YTD %               S   YTD %
                               %                  DAILY  
                                                      %  
 Japan                     +0.01  +4.38           -0.30   11.88
 China                     -0.11  +6.52           -0.19   11.80
 India                     +0.14  -3.27            0.22   10.00
 Indonesia                 +0.00  -1.42            0.23   -5.64
 Malaysia                  -0.05  +0.42            0.25    2.40
 Philippines               +0.03  +5.22               -   -7.83
 S.Korea                   -0.30  +6.54           -1.62   22.90
 Singapore                 -0.12  +0.49           -0.25  -12.54
 Taiwan                    +0.06  +5.58            0.73   19.70
 Thailand                  +0.13  -0.66            2.05   -6.35
 

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, editing by Patrick
Graham and Arun Koyyur)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up