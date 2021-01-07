EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks swing higher after Democrats sweep U.S. Senate

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Malaysia stocks down after 2,593 new coronavirus cases * Thailand plans COVID-19 relief measures, stocks rise * Asian currencies pare early losses against struggling greenback By Anushka Trivedi Jan 7 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rallied on Thursday on the prospects of a large fiscal stimulus in the United States after Democrats won control of the Senate, while Malaysian shares slipped 1% as COVID-19 cases rose as at a record pace in the country. India's benchmark index opened at an all-time high, while equities in South Korea surged 2.6% to break above the 3,000 handle again. Indonesia, Singapore, and Taiwan shares all climbed more than 1%. Democrat victories in two Georgia races handed them control of the Senate, making it easier for incoming U.S. President Joe Biden to push his reforms which includes higher fiscal spending. Hopes that a big borrowing and big spending Democrat administration would drive growth boosted risk sentiment and spurred gains in global equities, outweighing concerns about chaotic protests in Washington. "ASEAN markets are likewise expected to relish this positivity with the anticipated unleashing of further fiscal injections by the incoming U.S. administration enthusing assets sensitive to economic growth," said Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist with financial services firm IG. Thailand's bourse took heart from authorities planning more relief measures to ease the impact of a new coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur index was the sole decliner after adding 2,593 coronavirus cases to its tally by Wednesday, the director general of health said here, further straining the country's healthcare system. Several local here media here outlets reported the Malaysian government was mulling targeted lockdowns in parts of the country after New Year celebrations increased caseload, including Sabah, one of the worst hit by the pandemic. Travel stocks led declines on the Malaysian benchmark, while heavyweight latex glove makers surged. Asian currencies pared early losses to trade flat to lower against a sudued dollar. Improving risk appetite and bets that a growing U.S. trade and budget deficit would weigh on the greenback pressured the currency. The Taiwan dollar jumped 1.5%, while the Malaysian ringgit recouped declines of 0.4% to trade flat. The Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah eased slightly. HIGHLIGHTS ** Top losers on Malaysia's index: Genting Malaysia Bhd , down 5% and Genting Bhd, down 4.2% while Supermax Corp and Hartalega Holdings top the index ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1 basis points at 0.924% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Natura City Developments Tbk PT up 34.3% and PT IndoSterling Technomedia Tbk up 24.9% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0510 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.09 +0.11 1.50 0.06 China +0.12 +1.11 0.37 2.61 India -0.01 -0.06 0.29 1.47 Indonesia -0.14 +1.01 1.21 2.68 Malaysia -0.07 +0.22 -0.46 -2.61 Philippines -0.01 -0.05 1.02 -0.28 S.Korea -0.18 -0.13 2.37 5.75 Singapore -0.07 +0.18 1.49 2.17 Taiwan +1.53 +1.80 1.74 3.48 Thailand -0.20 +0.10 1.36 4.37 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)