EMERGING MARKETS-Asian units mixed; S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar strengthen

June 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.640 109.54 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3222 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.619 27.72 +0.37 Korean won 1110.800 1113.3 +0.23 Baht 31.140 31.14 0.00 Peso 47.790 47.76 -0.06 Rupiah 14280.000 14275 -0.04 Rupee 73.085 73.085 0.00 Ringgit 4.120 4.123 +0.07 Yuan 6.386 6.3815 -0.06 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.640 103.24 -5.84 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3209 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 27.619 28.483 +3.13 Korean won 1110.800 1086.20 -2.21 Baht 31.140 29.96 -3.79 Peso 47.790 48.01 +0.46 Rupiah 14280.000 14040 -1.68 Rupee 73.085 73.07 -0.03 Ringgit 4.120 4.0400 -1.94 Yuan 6.386 6.5283 +2.23 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)