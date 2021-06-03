Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian units mixed; S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar strengthen

By Reuters Staff

    June 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.640           109.54     -0.09
  Sing dlr    1.322             1.3222     -0.02
  Taiwan dlr  27.619             27.72     +0.37
  Korean won  1110.800          1113.3     +0.23
  Baht        31.140             31.14      0.00
  Peso        47.790             47.76     -0.06
  Rupiah      14280.000          14275     -0.04
  Rupee       73.085            73.085      0.00
  Ringgit     4.120              4.123     +0.07
  Yuan        6.386             6.3815     -0.06
                                                
  Change so far in 2021                         
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020      Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.640           103.24     -5.84
  Sing dlr    1.322             1.3209     -0.11
  Taiwan dlr  27.619            28.483     +3.13
  Korean won  1110.800         1086.20     -2.21
  Baht        31.140             29.96     -3.79
  Peso        47.790             48.01     +0.46
  Rupiah      14280.000          14040     -1.68
  Rupee       73.085             73.07     -0.03
  Ringgit     4.120             4.0400     -1.94
  Yuan        6.386             6.5283     +2.23
 
 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
