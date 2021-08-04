Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Baht at over 1-year low as cenbank holds rates, Malaysian stocks drop

By Soumyajit Saha

0 Min Read

    * Thailand reports record daily cases and deaths
    * Malaysia's prime minister fights back calls to resign
    * Singapore shares benefit from banking gains

    By Soumyajit Saha
    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht hit its lowest level in
over sixteen months on Wednesday as the central bank held rates
at a record low, while Malaysian stocks dropped to a near
nine-month trough amid increased political uncertainty.
    The baht was at its weakest level since April 2,
2020 as the Bank of Thailand left its key interest rate
unchanged at a record low 0.5% for a 10th straight meeting.

    The central bank was worried about the baht's excessive
strength between 2018 and 2019, but now the concerns are at the
other extreme, with the pandemic denting tourism and devastating
the currency, analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.
    The tourism-reliant economy continues to be besieged by a
raging coronavirus wave, with the country reporting record
increases in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur benchmark dropped more
than 1% to its lowest level since November last year, hurt by
the ongoing COVID-19 wave as well as increased political
uncertainty.
    The prime minister on Wednesday defied mounting pressure to
resign, saying that he retained majority support among
lawmakers. The calls to quit had been sparked by a rare rebuke
from the country's monarch last week.
    Indonesia's rupiah extended gains to touch a more
than six-week peak, as Southeast Asia's largest economy was set
to report its first GDP growth in five quarters on Thursday,
according to a Reuters poll.
    
    
    Jakarta shares rose as much as 0.5% to their highest
level in nearly two weeks.
    The country raised an above-target 34 trillion rupiah ($2.37
billion) from a biweekly bond auction on Tuesday, and said it
was past the peak of an ongoing virus wave on Monday.

    Singapore shares also advanced, as heavyweight
lenders were boosted by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
and United Overseas Bank reporting estimate-beating
results.
    However, the banks reported sequential performance slowing
sharply, underscoring challenges to maintain growth in the face
of persistent virus-led restrictions in the broader region.
      
HIGHLIGHTS
    
**Shares of Singapore lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
 and United Overseas Bank rise 1.8% and 2%,
respectively
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 2 basis points at
6.256%        
** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 3.6 basis points at
1.311%​​            
 COUNTRY      FX RIC         FX     FX     INDEX  STOCKS  STOCKS
                          DAILY  YTD %             DAILY   YTD %
                              %                        %  
 Japan                    -0.06  -5.38             -0.21    0.51
 China                    +0.14  +1.04              0.85    0.12
 India                    +0.13  -1.51              0.73   16.21
 Indonesia                +0.21  -1.89              0.33    2.87
 Malaysia                 -0.05  -4.74             -0.59   -8.35
 Philippines              +0.15  -3.26              0.38   -7.77
 S.Korea                  +0.41  -5.02              1.34   14.16
 Singapore                +0.24  -2.01              1.15   12.02
 Taiwan                   +0.45  +2.43              0.40   19.63
 Thailand                 -0.15  -9.40             -0.31    5.96
 
    
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up