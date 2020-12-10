EMERGING MARKETS-China exclusions weigh, Indonesia tobacco tax plans hit producers

* Thai markets closed for a holiday * Indonesia's Gudang Garam and Sampoerna plunge * China shares end flat after U.S. index exclusion * Indian rupee slips 0.3% By Anushka Trivedi Dec 10 (Reuters) - Several of Asia's bigger stock markets fell on Thursday as falls on Wall Street and the exclusion of some Chinese firms from the main U.S. stocks index dented sentiment across the region, while new cigarette taxes hurt Indonesia's tobacco companies. Upbeat lending data propped up Shanghai shares but Singapore and South Korean shares both fell as the changes by S&P Dow Jones Indices, driven by an executive order from President Donald Trump, offered more signs of tensions between Washington and Beijing. S&P DJI's move comes after index provider FTSE Russell said last week that it would remove eight Chinese firms from its products to comply with the U.S. executive order. Jakarta, initially one of a handful of markets registering gains, reversed course to lose 0.5% after the government announced the new taxes on cigarettes, knocking 7% off heavyweights Gudang Garam Tbk PT and Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT. "The issue is not just the 12.5% excise tax hike, but the structure of the hike," said Suria Dharma, head of equity research at Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia. South Korea's won and stock index KOSPI suffered from concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, as authorities scrambled to build hospital beds in shipping containers to ease strains on medical facilities. The Indian rupee eased 0.3% against the dollar as analysts speculated the central bank had returned to its policy of mopping up dollar inflows after a hiatus earlier this week. Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday, giving the baht a breather after the Bank of Thailand weighed in on Wednesday with its own latest round of dollar-buying to halt more local currency appreciation. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.1 basis points at 6.214% ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia KL Index: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd up 5.9% and Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd up 2.4% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd down 2.1% and Mapletree Industrial Trust down 1.8% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0734 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.27 +3.94 -0.23 13.10 China -0.03 +6.35 0.04 10.59 India -0.25 -3.20 -0.73 10.37 Indonesia -0.11 -1.53 -0.23 -5.85 Malaysia +0.07 +0.71 0.49 4.15 Philippin +0.23 +5.37 0.73 -8.46 es S.Korea -0.27 +6.32 -0.33 24.97 Singapore -0.07 +0.49 -0.55 -12.27 Taiwan +1.06 +6.72 -0.98 18.77 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, editing by Patrick Graham)