EMERGING MARKETS-China's upbeat exports counter SMIC blow for stocks

* China August exports up 9.5% y/y; imports down 2.1% * Ayala Land jumps over 5%, supports Philippine shares * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares pared losses on Monday while Philippine stocks climbed over 1% in thin holiday trade, as upbeat Chinese exports and U.S.-China trade tensions vied for market attention. Shares in China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) tumbled as much 15% after Reuters reported the Pentagon was considering whether to add China's largest chipmaker to a blacklist. That and concerns over the pace of a global recovery from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus crisis pushed broad indicators of Asia-Pacific shares lower. The Philippines, this year's worst performer in the region, bucked the trend to gain 1.7%. South Korea, helped by a dip in coronavirus cases, was also up around 0.6%. Chinese exports rose for a third month, climbing 9.5% in August from a year earlier, topping expectations, while imports saw a sharper fall, signalling that domestic demand is still sluggish even as a rise in shipments points to a more sustained recovery for the world's second-largest economy. Shanghai's composite index pared losses after the trade data but remained 0.2% lower on the day. "Despite the slight imports data miss, the broad takeaway here remains one of continued Chinese recovery," said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG in Singapore. Philippine stocks hit their highest in a week, with some support from property developer Ayala Land adding to Friday's recovery from double-digit falls in August. A steady dollar left most of the region's emerging currencies steady to slightly higher, with Taiwan's dollar again performing best, up 0.7%, while South Korea's won and China's yuan <CNYthe gained a fifth of a percent each. In Seoul, a $6.64 billion order from Verizon supported shares in Samsung Electronics. Investors dumped tech stocks toward the end of last week as frothy valuations came into question and as U.S. jobs growth slowed, all highlighting the challenging road to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's devastating economic fallout. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Ayala Land climbed 5.7%, outperforming the rest of the market ** Samsung Electronics rose 2% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0409 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY% YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.04 +2.20 -0.19 -2.09 China +0.20 +1.96 -0.16 9.83 India +0.00 -2.40 0.20 -6.67 Indonesia +0.03 -5.80 -0.15 -16.95 Malaysia +0.02 -1.37 0.02 -4.57 Philippines -0.12 +4.18 1.65 -24.75 S.Korea +0.23 -2.57 0.63 8.44 Singapore -0.05 -1.51 0.16 -22.01 Taiwan +0.72 +2.66 0.23 5.59 Thailand +0.00 -4.81 -0.30 -16.96 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)