EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan eases 0.5%, most other Asian currencies flat

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0217 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 104.700 104.68 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.329 1.3288 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 28.015 28.412 +1.42 Korean won 1117.500 1118.8 +0.12 Baht 29.900 29.92 +0.07 Peso 48.053 48.06 +0.01 Rupiah 14010.000 14020 +0.07 Rupee 72.950 72.95 0.00 Yuan 6.461 6.43 -0.48 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 104.700 103.24 -1.39 Sing dlr 1.329 1.3209 -0.61 Taiwan dlr 28.015 28.483 +1.67 Korean won 1117.500 1086.20 -2.80 Baht 29.900 29.96 +0.20 Peso 48.053 48.01 -0.09 Rupiah 14010.000 14040 +0.21 Rupee 72.950 73.07 +0.16 Yuan 6.461 6.5283 +1.04 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)