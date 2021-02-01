Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan eases 0.5%, most other Asian currencies flat

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

 CURRENCIES VS U.S.                       
 DOLLAR                             
  Change on the day at                    
        0217 GMT                    
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                               day    Move
  Japan yen   104.700       104.68   -0.02
  Sing dlr    1.329         1.3288   -0.02
  Taiwan dlr  28.015        28.412   +1.42
  Korean won  1117.500      1118.8   +0.12
  Baht        29.900         29.92   +0.07
  Peso        48.053         48.06   +0.01
  Rupiah      14010.000      14020   +0.07
  Rupee       72.950         72.95    0.00
  Yuan        6.461           6.43   -0.48
                                          
  Change so                               
 far in 2021                        
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020     Pct
                                      Move
  Japan yen   104.700       103.24   -1.39
  Sing dlr    1.329         1.3209   -0.61
  Taiwan dlr  28.015        28.483   +1.67
  Korean won  1117.500     1086.20   -2.80
  Baht        29.900         29.96   +0.20
  Peso        48.053         48.01   -0.09
  Rupiah      14010.000      14040   +0.21
  Rupee       72.950         73.07   +0.16
  Yuan        6.461         6.5283   +1.04
 







 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up