EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies gain as dollar dips, cash flows firm

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Most Asian currencies firm against a weaker USD * Rupiah hits near one-month low * Philippine shares gain over 1% By Shriya Ramakrishnan Aug 18 (Reuters) - Most of Asia's emerging currency and stock markets rose on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar eased and upbeat data gave investors hopes of a bounce in economic output and cash inflows. Shares in Indonesia hit a more than five-month high, boosted by gains in the financial and consumer sectors, after current account data topped expectations and a state budget pointed to higher spending for public works. In the Philippines, shares gained more than 1% following an easing of strict restrictions in and around capital Manila, while data showed 7.7% growth in June overseas remittances, a key source of foreign income. "The June report shows how resilient remittance flows can be even during crisis periods....but we will wait to see if remittance growth can be sustained given that up to 100,000 Filipino workers are set to return home after losing their jobs overseas," analysts at ING said in a note. Currencies inched higher, led by an almost half percent gain for the Taiwan dollar. The rupiah bucked the trend with an almost 1% fall in early trade before recovering some ground after the data showed Indonesia's current account deficit narrowing slightly. While the proposed budget for 2021 represents only a 0.3% increase compared with this year's spending plans, Anthony Kevin, an economist at Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia pointed to higher allocations for ministries and institutions as positives. "Despite the relatively promising state budget proposal for 2021, we are of an opinion that budget realization is the most crucial factor in determining the fate of Indonesia's economic recovery, which we believe would be very gradual," Kevin added. In South Korea, the won dipped and shares fell 0.2%, as trade resumed after Monday's holiday, with a spike in domestic coronavirus infections denting sentiment. South Korea warned on Monday of the danger of exponential growth in cases as outbreaks flared. While the country has been one of the world's success stories in the pandemic, it has nevertheless battled persistent spikes in infections. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.8 basis points at 6.775% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Akbar Indo Makmur Stimec Tbk PT up 30.23% at 224 rupiah, Global Mediacom Tbk PT up 22.41% at 282 rupiah, Dafam Property Indonesia Tbk PT up 14.45% at 396 rupiah ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc up 3.23% at 64 peso, Semirara Mining and Power Corporation up 3.04% at 9.5 peso, Puregold Price Club Inc up ​ 2.72% at 51 peso Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0417 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY % % DAILY S YTD % % Japan +0.33 +2.81 -0.26 -2.62 China <CNY=CFXS +0.02 +0.47 0.42 13.22 > India 0.00 -4.68 0.59 -7.02 Indonesi -0.54 -6.22 1.05 -15.8 a 2 Malaysia +0.08 -2.32 0.49 -1.28 Philippi +0.02 +4.20 1.17 -21.4 nes 4 S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.01 -2.39 -0.19 9.33 > Singapor +0.03 -1.67 0.15 -20.0 e 9 Taiwan +0.43 +2.40 -0.37 7.60 Thailand +0.06 -4.04 0.39 -16.0 6 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes and Patrick Graham)